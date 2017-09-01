Tenure in both local folk-country duo Loves It! and bluegrass-folk-swing trio Shotgun Party, Jenny Parrott flies solo now and any multihyphenate description remains apropos. Debut When I Come Down weaves a dreamy menagerie of ragtime, alt.country, doo-wop, grunge rock, and piano ballads exploring the effects of violence both personally and societally. The strong opening in poppy, radio-friendly "Daughter," a condemnation of individuals who prey on women, is met at the other end by "The Angel Was Holding Me," a song inspired by the killing of Philando Castile that relays the bittersweet tale of an individual finding freedom at the gates of heaven. Parrott sang the song at Austin musician Izzy Cox's funeral. With the backing of guitarist Gary Newcomb, percussionist Steve Schwelling, and Willie Nelson bassist Kevin Smith, When I Come Down stakes Parrott's bright future as a solo act.