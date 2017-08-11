Music

Wendy Colonna

No Moment but Now

Reviewed by Rachel Rascoe, Fri., Aug. 11, 2017

Summer Jams Clearance Sale

On this exploring release, Wendy Colonna pages through a menagerie of pop crossovers into indie rock, blues, and Americana. The now-veteran Austin singer-songwriter backflips through sentimental choruses on the strength of her Lucinda Williams-kissed troubadour tone and poppier moments of Sheryl Crow. The Louisiana-Texas transplant's more traditional country indulgences on "Every Second" and "I Will Take You In" fit her voice into hymnal calmness, and ventures into Amy Winehouse territory on "The Seed" and Regina Spektor-land in "Kiss You" hold up. Even so, No Moment but Now struggles to cohere, grasp a collective sound.

**.5

Wendy Colonna

