Music

The Traveling Ones

Meet Me There

Reviewed by Rachel Rascoe, Fri., Aug. 11, 2017

Summer Jams Clearance Sale

Two become one. Meet Me There marks the romantic melding of soloists Justin Ahmanson and Emily Villareal on nine songs that lay out a soft, even spread of Americana behind cascading piano, violin, and the latter's voice. Call-and-answer couples' moments unfold in the tradition of Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros and/or Tim McGraw & Faith Hill. Yet rather than being pulled into active waters, listeners are forced to float in tepid sentimentality and tradition. Fuller tracks including "Yours Tonight" and "You Only Have to Break My Heart" tease the local duo's uptempo potential while nevertheless remaining vocally restrained. A love inspiring fresh collaboration surely sparks the Traveling Ones even now, so consider Meet Me There a weigh station.

**

