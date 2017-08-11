Music

The Reputations

Begging for More (Resurrection Records)

Reviewed by Tim Stegall, Fri., Aug. 11, 2017

Summer Jams Clearance Sale

If the Reputations hew close to A Giant Dog satellite Sweet Spirit, it's from being a byproduct of Bobby Jealousy, which both bands' singer Sabrina Ellis once helmed with now-ex-husband Seth Gibbs. Basically Bobby Jealousy 2.0, the Reputations share the same male/female vocal dynamic, guitarist Gibbs subbing for Andrew Cashen, and Jenny Carson and Rockyanne Bullwinkel snatching Ellis' penchant for playing soul music with pop-garage leavening and shrieky high drama. Unfortunately, a Mamas & the Papas influence doesn't aid in distinction, especially when a discerning ear can hear the riffs' roots: "I Only Hurt Myself" echoes Freda Payne's "Band of Gold" and "Bad Jou" mutates "Tainted Love."

**

READ MORE
More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
KOSL
Kosmos (Record Review)

Libby Webster, July 14, 2017

Texas Platters
Hikes
Lilt (Record Review)

Alejandra Ramirez, July 14, 2017

More by Tim Stegall
Local Musicians on Avoiding the Sophomore Slump
Local Musicians on Avoiding the Sophomore Slump
Five trending Austin-hatched acts that sidestepped recording’s biggest pitfall

Aug. 4, 2017

Margaret Moser Tribute: Alejandro Escovedo
Alejandro Escovedo
“Her love for the Velvet Underground and John Cale was the same as I had”

June 30, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

the Reputations

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
CLUB LISTINGS
Kristen Gibbs
at B.D. Riley's Irish Pub
Interrobang Brass, The Adventures of Wolfdog & Dirtboy at The Blackheart
Paul Oscher
at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
Casper Rawls
at Continental Club
Barfield, Tyrant of Texas Funk at Continental Club
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP