If the Reputations hew close to A Giant Dog satellite Sweet Spirit, it's from being a byproduct of Bobby Jealousy, which both bands' singer Sabrina Ellis once helmed with now-ex-husband Seth Gibbs. Basically Bobby Jealousy 2.0, the Reputations share the same male/female vocal dynamic, guitarist Gibbs subbing for Andrew Cashen, and Jenny Carson and Rockyanne Bullwinkel snatching Ellis' penchant for playing soul music with pop-garage leavening and shrieky high drama. Unfortunately, a Mamas & the Papas influence doesn't aid in distinction, especially when a discerning ear can hear the riffs' roots: "I Only Hurt Myself" echoes Freda Payne's "Band of Gold" and "Bad Jou" mutates "Tainted Love."

