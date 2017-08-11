Retro in 2017 usually ends in gimmickry, but this local trio's evenhanded Sixties sweetness delights rather than retreads. Silky rhymes of summertime ("If I can't get into heaven, I best be revvin' my CJ7") find home amid breezy guitar and bass grooves. Opening goodie "Candy Wrappers" swims on Matt Terry's pro soprano moments, accenting the group's freshness with zero nods to Mad Men. Bossa nova breakdown "Prickly Pear" bookends on an instrumental note, cruising to a stop at Summer Salt speed: not too slow, not too fast.

