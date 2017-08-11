Inspiration for Rebecca Loebe's fourth album stems from a nostalgia for mixtapes – and an audit from the IRS. Blink proves the former Voice contestant works well under duress: A wholly diverse set list traverses an audio landscape that could only be deemed an emotional roller coaster. She yo-yos from breathless heartache, with tearjerkers such as "Lie" and the title track, to youthful energy heard on "Forever Young Forever" and "Bad Things." Most striking is the Patsy Cline-inspired "Say So," wherein you look longingly at your partner on a Fifties dance floor and plead with them to hold onto you forever. There's something for everyone on Blink.