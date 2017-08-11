Music

Rebecca Loebe

Blink (Black Wolf Records)

Reviewed by Lauren Modery, Fri., Aug. 11, 2017

Summer Jams Clearance Sale

Inspiration for Rebecca Loebe's fourth album stems from a nostalgia for mixtapes – and an audit from the IRS. Blink proves the former Voice contestant works well under duress: A wholly diverse set list traverses an audio landscape that could only be deemed an emotional roller coaster. She yo-yos from breathless heartache, with tearjerkers such as "Lie" and the title track, to youthful energy heard on "Forever Young Forever" and "Bad Things." Most striking is the Patsy Cline-inspired "Say So," wherein you look longingly at your partner on a Fifties dance floor and plead with them to hold onto you forever. There's something for everyone on Blink.

****

READ MORE
More Rebecca Loebe
Off the Record
Off the Record
Electric Lounge's second act on the Eastside, catching up with Scratch Acid and Austin's other 'Voice' contestants

Austin Powell, Sept. 9, 2011

More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
KOSL
Kosmos (Record Review)

Libby Webster, July 14, 2017

Texas Platters
Hikes
Lilt (Record Review)

Alejandra Ramirez, July 14, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Rebecca Loebe

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
CLUB LISTINGS
Kristen Gibbs
at B.D. Riley's Irish Pub
Interrobang Brass, The Adventures of Wolfdog & Dirtboy at The Blackheart
Paul Oscher
at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
Casper Rawls
at Continental Club
Barfield, Tyrant of Texas Funk at Continental Club
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP