Music

Magna Carda

Somewhere Between

Reviewed by Kahron Spearman, Fri., Aug. 11, 2017

Summer Jams Clearance Sale

Following last year's breakout LP Cirqlation, hip-hop troupe Magna Carda delivers a substantial holdover EP. Somewhere Between finds MC Megz Kelli (Megan Tillman) and producer Dougie Do (Chris Beale) continuing their ascent on new romantic depths ("The Infatuation," featuring Keeper) as the latter navigates in-song shuttling between live and traditional beat-driven environs ("Jazz 99" and "Lowkey," also featuring Keeper and vocalist Ava Raiin). Proper single "Back Then" provides an origin story for New Orleans native Tillman's journey from Katrina to Texas-styled racism.

****

READ MORE
More Magna Carda
Magna Carda’s Golden-Era Rap Realization
Magna Carda’s Golden-Era Rap Realization
The homegrown rhyme syndicate just went from "emerging" status to "fully realized"

Kahron Spearman, Aug. 5, 2016

Texas Platters
Magna Carda
Cirqlation (Record Review)

Kahron Spearman, July 15, 2016

More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
DJ Brimlo & Bavu Blakes
The Comeback Story (Record Review)

Kahron Spearman, June 23, 2017

Texas Platters
DJ Brimlo
Awkward Love Letters (Record Review)

Kahron Spearman, May 26, 2017

More by Kahron Spearman
From Dada to Dogme
From Dada to Dogme
Julian Rosefeldt’s ambitious Manifesto showcases the prowess of Cate Blanchett

Aug. 11, 2017

Meet Austin’s Funk Prodigy D-Madness
Meet Austin’s Funk Prodigy D-Madness
Blind purveyor of soul, hip-hop, and reggae takes us behind the curtain

July 28, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Magna Carda

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
CLUB LISTINGS
Kristen Gibbs
at B.D. Riley's Irish Pub
Interrobang Brass, The Adventures of Wolfdog & Dirtboy at The Blackheart
Paul Oscher
at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
Casper Rawls
at Continental Club
Barfield, Tyrant of Texas Funk at Continental Club
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP