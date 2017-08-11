Following last year's breakout LP Cirqlation, hip-hop troupe Magna Carda delivers a substantial holdover EP. Somewhere Between finds MC Megz Kelli (Megan Tillman) and producer Dougie Do (Chris Beale) continuing their ascent on new romantic depths ("The Infatuation," featuring Keeper) as the latter navigates in-song shuttling between live and traditional beat-driven environs ("Jazz 99" and "Lowkey," also featuring Keeper and vocalist Ava Raiin). Proper single "Back Then" provides an origin story for New Orleans native Tillman's journey from Katrina to Texas-styled racism.

