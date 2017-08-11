Glaze's expansive shoegaze rock goes big on Wasted Mind. By mixing upbeat, exploratory influences with the pigeonholing genre, the ATX trio approximates DIIV on alt uppers. On their second EP, the group boasts flexibility of sound and structure, the first half time-warping around Stephen McElwee's dreamy vocals, which are then interspersed with the band's bread and butter: energetic noise. The otherworldly experiment continues on through the final garage-y and psych-tinged tracks, maintaining enough groove throughout the wash of sound.

