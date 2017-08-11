Music

Emily Bell

Kali (One-Eyed George Entertainment)

Reviewed by Rachel Rascoe, Fri., Aug. 11, 2017

Summer Jams Clearance Sale

Emily Bell's fiery quick release arrives ready-made for diva-dom and wind machines. She's at her most biting on fast-talking sass standouts "Can't Talk Back" and "Goddess of Destruction," anthems that channel Miley Cyrus and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs' Karen O. Guitar licks from backing band the Talkbacks keep a leg in alt-rock territory with a side of Southern twang. At softer moments, the bandleader edges into oversaturated sweetness, but five-song EP Kali proves a promising intro to Bell's earworm abilities.

***

READ MORE
More Emily Bell
Free Week Live Shots
Lord Buffalo, O'Conqueror, Wiretree, Emily Bell

Michael Toland, Jan. 9, 2015

Texas Platters
Girlie Action
Live at the Cactus Cafe, Consider It Done, Caldera, Late Bloomer, Technicolor (Record Review)

Margaret Moser, Oct. 11, 2013

More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
KOSL
Kosmos (Record Review)

Libby Webster, July 14, 2017

Texas Platters
Hikes
Lilt (Record Review)

Alejandra Ramirez, July 14, 2017

More by Rachel Rascoe
Live Music to See This Weekend
Live Music to See This Weekend
For the next three days, live a little.

Aug. 4, 2017

Buzzfeed's Anne Helen Petersen on the Rise of the Unruly Woman
Buzzfeed's Anne Helen Petersen on the Rise of the Unruly Woman
Too Fat, Too Slutty, Too Loud author comes to BookPeople

July 18, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Emily Bell

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
CLUB LISTINGS
Kristen Gibbs
at B.D. Riley's Irish Pub
Interrobang Brass, The Adventures of Wolfdog & Dirtboy at The Blackheart
Paul Oscher
at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
Casper Rawls
at Continental Club
Barfield, Tyrant of Texas Funk at Continental Club
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP