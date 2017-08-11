Emily Bell's fiery quick release arrives ready-made for diva-dom and wind machines. She's at her most biting on fast-talking sass standouts "Can't Talk Back" and "Goddess of Destruction," anthems that channel Miley Cyrus and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs' Karen O. Guitar licks from backing band the Talkbacks keep a leg in alt-rock territory with a side of Southern twang. At softer moments, the bandleader edges into oversaturated sweetness, but five-song EP Kali proves a promising intro to Bell's earworm abilities.