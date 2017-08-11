Music

Candace Bellamy

Undone

Reviewed by Kahron Spearman, Fri., Aug. 11, 2017

Austin physician Candace Bellamy cuts right to the chase on the confident country/blues-rock of Undone, her fourth solo EP. The Knoxville, Tenn., transplant demonstrates an earthen and emotive voice on rousing opener "Bad Idea," a whiskey-drenched cautionary tale told from the POV of a world-wise woman. On piano-driven rocker "Trigger," she disarms with a devilish charm: "The best lies are the ones you tell yourself." Bellamy saves her best for the closing title track, submerged in a reverie of ache and emotional exhaustion, knowing she must press forward.

***.5

Candace Bellamy

