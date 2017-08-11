Music

Brownout

Over the Covers EP (Fat Beats)

Reviewed by Kahron Spearman, Fri., Aug. 11, 2017

Summer Jams Clearance Sale

Encoring two brawny Brown Sabbath volumes that channeled prime Osbourne/Iommi boom and doom, Afro-Latin funk/rock ninepiece and Grupo Fantasma offshoot Brownout marches forward with a wink on Over the Covers, the locals' first original music since 2012's Oozy. The four-track EP pricks sociopolitical consciousness with lead track "Evolver," a hefty effort of Seventies soul muscling its essence through a hard rock strainer. The horn-heavy "You Don't Have to Fall" features a big power hook and warning to "watch your step."

***

