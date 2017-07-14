Music

Slaid Cleaves

Ghost on the Car Radio (Proper)

Reviewed by Doug Freeman, Fri., July 14, 2017

Texas Platters

Slaid Cleaves feels the inevitable slide of time, but there's still beauty to behold in its passing. A master of simple melody and sharp lyrics, the veteran singer-songwriter captures every slight nuance in the setting sun even as Ghost on the Car Radio layers melancholic. Unlike the sociopolitical punch of 2013 standout Still Fighting the War, the Austinite's latest LP strikes more personal and passive. Opener "Already Gone" roars riffs like a road-worn take on the Traveling Wilburys' "Handle With Care," and the dark shanty rhythm of "Drunken Barber's Hand" comes closest to addressing civics, but "If I Had a Heart" underlines the disc's reflective pull in the contrast between youthful idealism and aged realism. "Little Guys" thus unfolds classic Cleaves, mourning the loss of mom-and-pop endeavors to progress, while "Primer Gray" steels against modern "flash and shine" and "Hickory" declares, "They'll cut down the trees and name your new streets Hickory, Walnut, and Pine." Loosening up the backside, "So Good to Me" holds tightly to love with pop assistance from Fast­ball's Miles Zuniga, and Scrappy Jud Newcomb's touching guitar accents a gorgeous "To Be Held" and Graham Web­er co-write "Still Be Mine." In closing, "Junkyard" bids a gruff-voiced lay-me-down-to-rust farewell, but even as the world decays, Ghost on the Car Radio will haunt your own personal Top 40.

****

CD release: Stateside at the Paramount, Sunday, July 16.

READ MORE
More Slaid Cleaves
Texas Platters
Slaid Cleaves
Still Fighting the War (Record Review)

Jim Caligiuri, June 14, 2013

Texas Platters
Slaid Cleaves
Sorrow & Smoke – Live at the Horseshoe Lounge (Record Review)

Jim Caligiuri, Sept. 2, 2011

More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
Bruce Robison & the Back Porch Band
Bruce Robison & the Back Porch Band (Record Review)

Doug Freeman, June 9, 2017

Texas Platters
Phoebe Hunt & the Gatherers
Shanti's Shadow (Record Review)

Doug Freeman, May 26, 2017

More by Doug Freeman
10 Minutes With Jason Isbell
10 Minutes With Jason Isbell
Three-show Moody Theater run begins tonight

July 14, 2017

Margaret Moser Tribute: Joe Ely
Joe Ely
“She always stirred up whatever trouble there was”

June 30, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Slaid Cleaves

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
CLUB LISTINGS
Hot Summer Nights: Super Thief, Xetas, Bad Sports
at Barracuda
Hot Summer Nights: White Denim at Cheer Up Charlies
Hot Summer Nights: Octopus Project at Empire Control Room
MORE CLUB LISTINGS >>
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP