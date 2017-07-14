Music

Jason Eady

Jason Eady (Old Guitar)

Reviewed by Doug Freeman, Fri., July 14, 2017

Texas Platters

Jason Eady's sixth full-length reintroduces the Fort Worth songwriter, both in its eponymous title and substance. His previous pair of LPs, 2012's AM Country Heaven and 2014's Daylight & Dark, staked the Mississippi import as one of Texas' best-kept songwriting secrets, and here he culls a collection of acoustic ballads that digs deeper than he has before. Opener "Barabbas" brilliantly works the biblical tale into a classic country redemption narrative, setting up the road-running "Drive" and highway ode "Why I Left Atlanta." Vince Gill harmonizes on barstool regret "No Genie in This Bottle" behind sharply crafted Eady lines like, "If I had three wishes, my first would be for a second chance." The second side feels expressly autobiographical, the fiddle blues of "Rain" ceding to the weary "Where I've Been" and easy rolling melody of "Waiting to Shine." Closing pair "Not Too Loud" and "40 Years" showcase Eady's depth, the former number about watching his daughter grow and the latter reflecting on middle age. Pushing his songwriting to the fore, Jason Eady takes a major step forward.

***.5

READ MORE
More Jason Eady
Texas Platters
Jason Eady
Daylight & Dark (Record Review)

Doug Freeman, Feb. 14, 2014

More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
Bruce Robison & the Back Porch Band
Bruce Robison & the Back Porch Band (Record Review)

Doug Freeman, June 9, 2017

Texas Platters
Phoebe Hunt & the Gatherers
Shanti's Shadow (Record Review)

Doug Freeman, May 26, 2017

More by Doug Freeman
10 Minutes With Jason Isbell
10 Minutes With Jason Isbell
Three-show Moody Theater run begins tonight

July 14, 2017

Margaret Moser Tribute: Joe Ely
Joe Ely
“She always stirred up whatever trouble there was”

June 30, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Jason Eady

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
CLUB LISTINGS
Hot Summer Nights: Super Thief, Xetas, Bad Sports
at Barracuda
Hot Summer Nights: White Denim at Cheer Up Charlies
Hot Summer Nights: Octopus Project at Empire Control Room
MORE CLUB LISTINGS >>
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP