Music

Carolyn Wonderland

Moon Goes Missing (Home Records)

Reviewed by Alejandra Ramirez, Fri., July 14, 2017

Texas Platters

For over 20 years, Carolyn Wonderland has strutted with ease as she reigns in the trades of singer, songwriter, and guitarist all at once. Back with her first studio album in six years, the Houston-born Austinite stomps trademark blues-rock in Moon Goes Missing. Once again, Wonderland turns troubadour, purveying the landscape of American roots music: "Open Eyes" stays local with 12-bar blues romps, the Ty Tyler-assisted "Hellfire Bitters" travels South through gospel/soul congregations, and "Swamp" journeys through the Delta's muddy water with slide guitar grime. Like her previous album Peace Meal (2011), Wonderland's latest taps other songwriters faithfully but with a curious and individualistic flair. Flipping the script, she takes Blind Willie Johnson's bare-boned jangle "Can't Nobody Hide From God" into a roaring, God-fearing affair, and George Thorogood's bombastic classic "Bad to the Bone" transforms into an insouciant acoustic burner. Counting Bob Dylan a fan, Wonderland's voice tosses and turns Janis Joplin wails in the beautiful epic "She Wants to Know." This isn't Carolyn Wonderland's first go-around – more like her 10th – so Moon Goes Missing strides with an assured confidence from the boom in her voice to the scorched wood of her guitar.

***.5

READ MORE
More Carolyn Wonderland
Texas Platters
Carolyn Wonderland
Peace Meal (Record Review)

Margaret Moser, Sept. 30, 2011

Off the Record
Off the Record
Music News

Austin Powell, March 11, 2011

More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
Gary Clark Jr.
Live North America 2016 (Record Review)

Alejandra Ramirez, April 28, 2017

Texas Platters
The Ghost Wolves
Texas Platinum (Record Review)

Tim Stegall, April 28, 2017

More by Alejandra Ramirez
Adam Torres’ Big Sky Americana
Adam Torres’ Big Sky Americana
His panoramic view of the world transcends into his haunting falsetto

July 14, 2017

Margaret Moser Tribute: Rosie Flores
Rosie Flores
“Austin wouldn’t be Austin if it wasn’t for Margaret”

June 30, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Carolyn Wonderland

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
CLUB LISTINGS
Hot Summer Nights: Super Thief, Xetas, Bad Sports
at Barracuda
Hot Summer Nights: White Denim at Cheer Up Charlies
Hot Summer Nights: Octopus Project at Empire Control Room
MORE CLUB LISTINGS >>
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP