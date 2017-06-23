Music

RG Lowe

Slow Time (Western Vinyl)

Reviewed by Doug Freeman, Fri., June 23, 2017

Texas Platters

Rob Lowe pushes musical boundaries. Over the past decade, the keyboardist has guided local instrumental standouts Balmorhea through intricate post-rock compositions. On Slow Time, Lowe debuts solo with eclectically complex pop. He surges suave, smooth Seventies R&B and pop, but its beauty lies in Lowe's subtle stylistic melding and the controlled ebb and flow of tempos that pace the nine-song cycle. Lead track "A Dream a Lie" hints at a funky jazz rhythm behind high gloaming vocals into the swoon of "Walk Away." Lowe's lyrical inexperience shows, but he works in impressionistic images, his layering of harmonies serving as another instrumental flourish. Arthur Russell may be the best parallel to Lowe's wild combination of beat-oriented rhythms and haunting vocals, intoxicating and daunting in the same breath on tracks like "Cover You," while "Spring the Lock" transforms cheesy piano pop references into fascinating pastiche.

***

READ MORE
More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
Leather Girls
Leather Girls (Record Review)

Libby Webster, June 9, 2017

Texas Platters
Suspirians
Ti Bon Ange (Record Review)

Michael Toland, June 9, 2017

More by Doug Freeman
Greezy Wheels Take a Last Bow
Greezy Wheels Take a Last Bow
Still Greezy after all these years

June 23, 2017

The Broken Spoke: Austin's Legendary Honky-Tonk

June 16, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

RG Lowe

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
CLUB LISTINGS
Poi Dog Pondering
at 3ten Austin City Limits Live
Nails
at Barracuda
Jacuzzi Boys, The Zoltars, Crocodile Tears at Mohawk
MORE CLUB LISTINGS >>
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP