Music

Fastball

Step Into Light

Reviewed by Greg Beets, Fri., June 23, 2017

Texas Platters

From the front-room stage at Hole in the Wall to a million-selling hit and the Nineties summer revival circuit, the Austin trio once known as Magneto U.S.A. has never exhausted their subtly potent charms. They remain pop songsmiths in the classic sense: maintaining fidelity to the hook, translating fleeting sentiments into wide-lens plain language, not letting big ideas get in the way of a good song. This Tin Pan Alley-meets-the Beatles aesthetic keeps Fastball from getting sandbagged by the decades. They don't sound like a pre-millennial band now because they didn't sound like one back then. For Fastball's first album in eight years, guitarist/vocalist Miles Zuniga, bassist/vocalist Tony Scalzo, and drummer Joey Shuffield enlisted heyday peer Chris "Frenchie" Smith of Sixteen Deluxe to co-produce. Between the latter's enthusiasm for discreet sonic adventure and a tightly performed set of extraneity-free songs, Step Into Light never gathers moss. Driving Zuniga opener "We're on Our Way" breaks out like the nervously urgent spawn of the Cars' "Good Times Roll" before Scalzo's "Best Friend" luxuriates in pitch-bent sunshine pop escapism. Lennon-esque acoustic gem "Behind the Sun" strategically downshifts the mood, setting the stage for Scalzo's sprightly everyman plea, "I Will Never Let You Down" (check out the video to see how such a plea might go over on a speed date). "Just Another Dream" employs hazy imagery and stark dynamics to construct an epic three-minute burst of melancholic confabulation. Then "Hung Up" swings by the airport, borrowing escalators and TSA dogs to give garden-variety obsession some real-world color before Sixties-styled rom-com film theme "Frenchy and the Punk" brings us in for landing. Thirty solid minutes with no commercial interruptions.

***.5

READ MORE
More Fastball
Texas Platters
Fastball
Little White Lies (Record Review)

Austin Powell, April 17, 2009

Off the Record
Off the Record
Music news

Austin Powell, April 10, 2009

More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
Leather Girls
Leather Girls (Record Review)

Libby Webster, June 9, 2017

Texas Platters
Suspirians
Ti Bon Ange (Record Review)

Michael Toland, June 9, 2017

More by Greg Beets
Texas Platters
Old 97’s
Graveyard Whistling (Record Review)

May 19, 2017

Texas Platters
Roky Erickson
All That May Do My Rhyme (Record Review)

May 19, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Fastball

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
CLUB LISTINGS
Poi Dog Pondering
at 3ten Austin City Limits Live
Nails
at Barracuda
Jacuzzi Boys, The Zoltars, Crocodile Tears at Mohawk
MORE CLUB LISTINGS >>
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP