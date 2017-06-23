DJ Brimlo & Bavu Blakes

Austin rap legend Bavu Blakes takes a break from his scholarship to team with producer DJ Brimlo (Galvin McKinney) on a brief, five-track tale about a wayward young man seeking redemption. C.J. Edwards provides an evocative chorus as Blakes details the slippery slope on "Dead to Us" with emotion: "Unsafe, where's the safe, another case, safe to say it ain't pretty/ Hardly ever left the hood or left the city/ Freedom, at last, unlikely baby, here's my address, write me maybe." The rapper's in fine form on "Yesterday," a nostalgic, piano-driven number featuring singer/producer Reggie Coby and songstress Tempest Barnes.