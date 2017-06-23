Music

Anastasia

Born to Love You EP

Reviewed by Kahron Spearman, Fri., June 23, 2017

Texas Platters

Born to Love You finds Austin do-it-all Anastasia (Stacey Smith) jumping off her previous MC track in demonstrating songwriting prowess. Single "Born to Love You" bottles feminine strength ("Can I borrow your eyes for a little bit?"), and the bouncy "Light Work" expresses immutable confidence: "I'm good in my sleep, but I'm bad when I'm woke." Standout "Murder Business" proclaims unavoidable domination of a potential significant other. Capably produced and mixed by Connecticut maestro Thomas Crager, Born to Love You offers Anastasia's resolute intention, convictions, and cleverness, flaunting strong craft and head-bobbing tunes. With some luck and the right connections, her skill should land her on Top 40 radio in short order.

***.5

Anastasia

