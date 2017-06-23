Music

Alex Napping

Mise en Place (Father / Daughter)

Reviewed by Libby Webster, Fri., June 23, 2017

Texas Platters

Alex Cohen embraces the inevitable ache that comes from young adulthood, the fumbling awkwardness of growing into a person you may or may not have expected. Mise en Place, the second album from Austin/Brooklyn fourpiece Alex Napping, is fiercely comfortable with discomfort, although the band's iridescent indie sound and playfully arranged compositions betray brooding narratives. "Fault" opens with an uneasy, jerking guitar line, a stop-start rhythm undulating beneath Cohen's honeyed sighs as she grapples with both how she feels about herself and a relationship. "Living Room" swims in nostalgia, the idea of abandoning familiarity in search of the unknown, while "Wife and Kidz" sounds almost resentful, sparse and sinister: "You talk about your wife and your kids, like you've met them before, like you've known them for years, but where do I fit into all this?" The LP is named for the French culinary term referring to having all of the ingredients, utensils, and equipment laid out ahead of preparing a meal, but in Alex Napping's world, the narratives are impossible to prepare for.

***

READ MORE
More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
Leather Girls
Leather Girls (Record Review)

Libby Webster, June 9, 2017

Texas Platters
Suspirians
Ti Bon Ange (Record Review)

Michael Toland, June 9, 2017

More by Libby Webster
Aldous Harding’s Enormous Voice
Aldous Harding’s Enormous Voice
Kiwi channels the brilliant mania of Kate Bush

June 20, 2017

Texas Platters
The John-Pauls
Forget to Remember to Forget (Record Review)

June 9, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Alex Napping

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
CLUB LISTINGS
Poi Dog Pondering
at 3ten Austin City Limits Live
Nails
at Barracuda
Jacuzzi Boys, The Zoltars, Crocodile Tears at Mohawk
MORE CLUB LISTINGS >>
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP