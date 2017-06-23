Music

Abram Shook

Love at Low Speed (Western Vinyl)

Reviewed by Abby Johnston, Fri., June 23, 2017

Texas Platters

Abram Shook, a California native who bounced from Portland to Boston before settling here, has dug in locally since 2014, churning out a trio of albums in that time span. Nevertheless, there's one thing Abram ain't shook just yet: his California roots. Third album Love at Low Speed combines beach-ready pop licks with jazz and world music influences à la David Byrne. Creeping synth lines and drum snaps keep the emotive, slow-moving pace of "Lisbon" light even in its melancholy. "The Hours" and "Eventually" affirm his self-proclaimed penchant for bossa nova, but the cuts are chiefly rooted by a hazy lightness that can only be delivered by a true California dreamer. If only all of the Golden State transplants made life in Central Texas this dreamy. (Album release: Sat., June 24, Mohawk)

***

READ MORE
More Abram Shook
Texas Platters
Abram Shook
Landscape Dream (Record Review)

Neph Basedow, May 22, 2015

More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
Leather Girls
Leather Girls (Record Review)

Libby Webster, June 9, 2017

Texas Platters
Suspirians
Ti Bon Ange (Record Review)

Michael Toland, June 9, 2017

More by Abby Johnston
Universal Harvester

June 16, 2017

Texas Platters
Suzanna Choffel
Hello Goodbye (Record Review)

May 19, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Abram Shook

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
CLUB LISTINGS
Poi Dog Pondering
at 3ten Austin City Limits Live
Nails
at Barracuda
Jacuzzi Boys, The Zoltars, Crocodile Tears at Mohawk
MORE CLUB LISTINGS >>
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP