Music

Book Review: Universal Harvester

John Darnielle

Reviewed by Abby Johnston, Fri., June 16, 2017

Universal Harvester

John Darnielle isn't known for feel-good book narratives, but as the brains behind lit rockers the Mountain Goats, the singer transforms songs about decaying marriages, addiction, and domestic violence into sing-alongs. Similarly, Universal Harvester – the very antithesis to standard summer reading – belongs at the beach even though there's nothing light, summery, or carefree about the follow-up to Darnielle's acclaimed 2014 debut novel Wolf in White Van. The author's careful construction of mystery and suspense mute the fact that sand between your toes and landlocked Iowa coexist easily here. That's where Darnielle plunks readers, in the hands of Jeremy, a video store clerk who, along with his father, copes with the loss of his mother, loneliness, and small-town stillness. The plot builds around a complaint that bizarre and inexplicable clips are being spliced into movie rentals. Jeremy, his dad, and a curious customer investigate, but the beauty of Universal Harvester isn't in the answers so much as their backstory across four sections, three generations, and several geographic locations. Darnielle's multiple plotlines connect parallels and associations that reach across time in masterful fashion, all of it ultimately connected by a pervasive sense of isolation. If that doesn't sound like a page turner, trust me – and trust Darnielle – it is.

Universal Harvester

by John Darnielle
Farrar, Straus & Giroux, 224 pp., $25
READ MORE
More John Darnielle
PHASES & STAGES
Wolf in White Van
sheet music

Anna Toon, Sept. 26, 2014

More Music Reviews
Gift Guide: Rock & Roll Books
Hank: The Short Life & Long Country Road of Hank Williams
Hank: The Short Life & Long Country Road of Hank Williams

Jim Caligiuri, Dec. 9, 2016

Gift Guide: Rock & Roll Books
Pretty Paper: A Christmas Tale
Pretty Paper: A Christmas Tale

Tim Stegall, Dec. 9, 2016

More by Abby Johnston
Texas Platters
Suzanna Choffel
Hello Goodbye (Record Review)

May 19, 2017

A Starry Night of Brian Wilson
A Starry Night of Brian Wilson
Pet Sounds’ magic act still animates its author

May 15, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

John Darnielle, Mountain Goats

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
CLUB LISTINGS
Night Drive Album Release
at Cheer Up Charlies
Bruce & Kelly, Dale & Ray at ACL Live at the Moody Theater
Octopus Project, Ringo Deathstarr, Mystic Braves at Barracuda
MORE CLUB LISTINGS >>
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP