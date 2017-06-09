Music

Leather Girls

Leather Girls (Yippee Ki Yay)

Reviewed by Libby Webster, Fri., June 9, 2017

Texas Platters

Thirteen tracks of garage rock can get old fast, but Leather Girls work all the angles. On the Austin quartet's self-titled debut, the band's mastery of skuzz guitar powers everything in its wake with an unprecedented vigor. "Sweet Lenore" and "LRS" both evoke contemporaries Thee Oh Sees and Ty Segall, and honeyed paean "Dear Deborah" echoes the Yardbirds. "Arabian Daze" and "She" muscle stop-and-start propulsion and climbing guitar lines, reiterating that Dillon Fernandez's walloping drums and Mike Garrido's six-string rip highlight Leather Girls' live sets and prove equally rollicking here. Guitarist Erik Camacho handles most vocals with his distorted, bluesy bark, but bassist Deborah White takes the lead on a few, including the sinister "Jeff" (as in Dahmer) and a noir cover of the Starfires' "I Never Loved Her." Most narratives get buried in hazy chaos, but the album's strength pulls from the cohesion of its adrenaline-fueled sonics.

***

