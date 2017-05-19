Three full-lengths in, Austin native Suzanna Choffel continues mapping folk-pop variants, wavering between muted jazz influences and adult alternative radio hooks. Fourth LP Hello Goodbye traverses the disparate ends of that breadth, arriving as the most concrete evidence yet of the singer's strength through versatility. Vocally, Choffel glides effortlessly over the title track's contemporary doo-wop, interrupted only by a blues guitar solo adding heft to the sugary cut. Her gentle, always commanding soprano is equally entrancing on ghostly tracks such as "Go Forth" and "Continental Drift," bolstered by subtle vocal harmonies that fold into lush instrumentation with ease. She's equally convincing as an indie songstress on the driving "Follow," powered by electric organ and electric guitar dancing in tandem. Involuntary foot tapping defines Hello Goodbye at every point. Through all of the style jumps, Suzanna Choffel's no-frills vox never cede the spotlight, bridging genre and era and proving, once and for all, great voices are timeless.