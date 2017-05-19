Music: Summer Snapshot

New Kids on the Block Total Package Tour with Paula Abdul, Boyz II Men. Frank Erwin Center, May 21.

Meat Puppets, Mike Watt & the Tom & Jerry Show Barracuda, May 26.

Dillinger Escape Plan, American Sharks Mohawk, May 27.

Reverend Horton Heat, Flat Duo Jets Come & Take It Live, May 27.

Jethro Tull by Ian Anderson ACL Live at the Moody Theater, May 31.

North Mississippi Allstars Antone's, June 1-3.

T.I., Young Dro, Trae tha Truth, and more Empire Control Room, June 4.

Hurray for the Riff Raff Mohawk, June 4.

Punch Brothers ACL Live at the Moody Theater, June 7.

Old 97’s, Shooter Jennings Stubb's, June 8.

Sigur Rós ACL Live at the Moody Theater, June 9-10.

Muse, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Pvris Austin 360 Amphitheater, June 10.

Tripping Daisy Mohawk, June 11.

Norah Jones Stubb's, June 12.

Solstice Festival Built to Spill, JJ Grey & Mofro, Bright Light Social Hour, Golden Dawn Arkestra. Pan Am Park, June 15-17.

L.A. Guns Texas Mist, June 16.

Chicago, Doobie Brothers Austin 360 Amphitheater, June 17.

Nobody Safe Tour Future, Young Thug, Tory Lanez, A$AP Ferg, Zoey Dollaz. Austin 360 Amphitheater, June 23.

Morbid Angel, Suffocation, Revocation, Withered Come & Take It Live, June 24.

Deftones, Rise Against, Thrice Austin 360 Amphitheater, June 28.

Gloria Trevi vs. Alejandra Guzmán Frank Erwin Center, June 30.

Willie Nelson’s 4th of July Picnic Kacey Musgraves, Steve Earle, Jamey Johnson, Margo Price, Sheryl Crow. Austin 360 Amphitheater, July 4.

Diana Ross ACL Live at the Moody Theater, July 6.

Roni Size Vulcan Gas Company, July 7.

Tears for Fears ACL Live at the Moody Theater, July 12.

Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, with Mountain Goats (14) and Amanda Shires (15-16) ACL Live at the Moody Theater. July 14-16.

DJ Shadow Emo's, July 21.

Matthew Sweet 3ten ACL Live, July 21-22.

Float Fest Zedd, Weezer, Cage the Elephant, MGMT. Cool River Ranch, San Marcos, July 22-23.

Blondie, Garbage, Deap Vally ACL Live at the Moody Theater, Aug. 11.

Henry Threadgill Scottish Rite Theater, Aug. 12.

Fleet Foxes ACL Live at the Moody Theater, Aug. 16-17.

J. Cole Frank Erwin Center, Aug. 19.

Avett Brothers Whitewater Amphitheater, Aug. 19.

Foreigner, Cheap Trick, Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience Austin 360 Amphitheater, Aug. 20.

Shabazz Palaces Mohawk, Aug 23.

Sylvan Esso Stubb's, Aug. 30.

Buddy Guy ACL Live at the Moody Theater, Aug. 31.