Austin Chronicle Hot Sauce Festival Judges

Kendall Antonelli

Antonelli’s Cheese Co-Owner & Co-Founder

Kendall Antonelli opened Antonelli’s Cheese Shop alongside her husband John after their honeymoon decision to quit their jobs and do something to spread joy; they found that in cheese. Today, Kendall is a certified cheese professional, inducted member of the Guilde Internationale des Fromagers, and intro sommelier who enjoys guiding tasting experiences and food tours. Named an Austin Under 40 awardee and recognized as an Austin Business Journal Women in Business Award winner, Kendall serves on multiple boards, is a published author, hosted Eat Good Radio on KOOP 91.7FM, and enjoys speaking on topics of entrepreneurship, as seen in her TEDx talk. Kendall’s life is made sweeter alongside partner John, spirited kids Everett and Elia, and adopted dogs Luna Loca and Jupiter. Through life and business, the Antonelli family and team endeavor to live their mission: Do Good. Eat Good.

Anali Martinez Gonzalez

Latin Social Influencer / Blogger, The Nueva Latina

Anali Martinez Gonzalez is a civil engineer, influencer, digital content creator, and advocate for the Latinx community. Anali is a graduate engineer B in land use review with the city of Austin’s Development Services Department. Anali reviews site plans for compliance with land development standards for drainage and water quality. In 2015, she started a lifestyle blog called The Nueva Latina that now has over 5,000 readers a month. Since 2015, @thenuevalatina has grown on social media with over 24.4k followers combined and over 6 million views on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook. In 2017, The Nueva Latina officially became an LLC. Anali enjoys time with her husband, pups, family, and friends on the weekends. She loves to run, work out, read, and write.

Luis Picos

Fiesta Tortillas (Annual Hot Sauce Festival Chip Sponsor)

Fiesta Tortillas is a family-owned business offering tortillas, chips, buñuelos, and more for Austin’s families and Central Texas restaurants since 1984.

Laura Sawicki

Oseyo Culinary Director & Pastry Chef

Driven by a lifelong love for the hospitality industry, Laura’s career began many moons ago in NYC, but her desire for a lifestyle change ultimately led her to relocate to Austin. Since arriving in town in 2009, Laura has been one of Austin’s most beloved pastry chefs, receiving both local and national attention for her whimsical style and approach to cooking. She recently shifted gears and has added “culinary director” to her impressive résumé, joining Oseyo’s exec team in September 2022. She lives in South Austin with her partner, Mike, and their 18-years-young dog, Buddy.

Trevor Scott

CBS Austin We Are Austin Host

Trevor Scott is an Austin television personality and host of the CBS Austin morning lifestyle program We Are Austin. You can catch him on TV every weekday morning highlighting the people, stories, and organizations that make Central Texas such a special place to call home. He has a passion for storytelling and a career in television that spans more than 20 years, with experience in front of and behind the camera. Trevor is actively involved in many of Austin’s nonprofit efforts and is always looking for opportunities to engage with the community in positive, productive ways – especially if it involves food!

Alissa Ziemianski

Community Engagement Manager, Central Texas Food Bank; President, Austin Community Soccer Association

Luckily for Alissa, her passions and professional goals intertwine at the intersection of a uniquely Austin Venn diagram. Driven by her desire to eliminate food inequity, she’s a fundraiser for the largest hunger-relief organization in Central Texas, and her intense love of the beautiful game drives her mighty community-building efforts at the helm of the Austin Community Soccer Association, a 2022 Austin Chronicle Best of Austin award-winning organization. Her love languages are creating nurturing spaces where everyone feels safe to live authentically and sharing delicious food. And she loves it spicy.