Austin Chronicle Hot Sauce Festival FAQs

How does the contest work?

At the heart of the Austin Chronicle Hot Sauce Festival is the contest itself. Prior to the festival, the blind-tasting competition for commercial bottlers, restaurants, and individually submitted hot sauces is conducted by a panel of notable personalities including top chefs, restaurant owners, food writers, and other hot sauce experts.

This gives us the opportunity to recognize hot sauces made fresh daily in restaurants, bottled sauces designed for store shelves and long-lasting flavor as well as independent sauces looking to make a fiery claim in the competition.

Categories of hot sauce include red, green, special variety, and pepper (the hottest category) and are designed to leave enough room for a wide variety of styles. We’ve seen it all – fruit salsas, dried-pepper salsas, and even a purple sauce!

While we have reduced the size of the festival in recent years, our commitment to supporting the Central Texas Food Bank and fighting hunger in our community remains our primary goal, and is the reason we host this event each year.

We look forward to another unapologetically HOT and fun-filled festival this year! Got questions? Check out our full FAQ, learn more, and get tickets now at austinchronicle.com/hotsauce.

When will the winners be announced?

On the day of the festival – Sunday, Sept. 8, at the Far Out Lounge & Stage (8504 S. Congress Ave.) – Individual and Restaurant winners will be announced beginning at 5pm. Commercial and People’s Choice awards will be announced beginning at 7:45pm.

Winners will be posted to our website on Sunday around 8pm and will appear in our Sept. 13 issue.

How much does it cost to get in?

Pre-sale tickets are $15 and will increase to $20 on the day of the festival. (Free for ages 6 and under.) $5 of each ticket goes directly to the Central Texas Food Bank.

How do I vote on hot sauces at the festival?

During the event, attendees are encouraged to sample and vote on their favorite commercial hot sauces for our People’s Choice Awards. Voting will be held inside the Far Out Lounge until 7pm.

Is parking available on-site?

Attendees are highly encouraged to take public transportation, carpool, arrange a ride, or rideshare to the event. Rideshare pickups and drop-offs should be directed to the northeast corner of the venue located at Ralph Ablanedo Drive and South Congress Avenue.

Ride CapMetro with drop-offs within walking distance to the venue through the 801 N. Lamar/S. Congress and 10 S. 1st/Red River transit lines.

LIMITED paid parking is available at the Far Out Lounge and Stage and next door at Qualitek Auto Body for $20 per vehicle.

Attendees are discouraged from parking in the neighborhoods adjacent to the festival. Please respect all parking signs to avoid being towed.

What’s the bathroom situation?

ADA-accessible bathroom available indoors and portable toilets available outside.

Can I bring water, snacks, and my cooler?

Bottled water will be available for purchase and self-serve water jug stations will be placed throughout the venue. No coolers, outside food or drinks are allowed.

Are dogs allowed?

We love dogs! But unfortunately dogs are not allowed on the festival grounds.

Are children allowed?

Yes, this is a family-friendly event, but please note that it is super hot out, so plan accordingly.

Card or cash?

Credit/debit card purchases are preferred at the door and merch booth. Most vendors accept credit/debit cards.