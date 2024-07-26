Food

Keep Yourself Cool at These Austin Bars With Pools

Dip your toe in one of these watering holes

By James Scott, Fri., July 26, 2024


Chillin by Radio/East’s Cowboy Pool (courtesy of Radio/East)

Strange new biological phenomenon to watch out for: When hot weather rolls in, an alarm blares inside the average adult skull that forces them to get an iced beverage, put on a big floppy sunhat, and lay by water. Don’t fight this internal urge! Humans were meant to have a little fun in the sun, ya know, and what’s more fun than being at your fave bar – drink in hand and, what’s that? A freakin’ pool? Hell yeah, brother. Give in to your summertime symptoms at these local lagoon’d bars and perhaps you’ll catch a new disease: chill-out-itis.

Oh, and pre-list note: This is not an Instagram reel. My recos are not based on trendy decorations, expensive themed drinks, or built-in photo ops. If certain bars aren’t represented here, that’s because I haven’t been to ’em or can’t afford the hotel day pass required unless a PR person sends me one. As is evident by this very article, I am an alt-weekly writer and not an influencer – so until the free passes start flowing in, these’ll remain personal recommendations.

Kitty Cohen’s | 2211 Webberville Rd.

Poolside Drink Pick: Strawberry Feels (strawberry vodka, strawberry syrup, simple syrup, and lime)

West Coast cool oozes from between every pastel tile at Kitty Cohen’s Eastside hideaway. Expect a 10 degree drop once you step inside Kitty’s fenced-in patio – a breezy oasis thanks to a zillion fans and, oh yeah, the pool. Legendary among chill-out experts, the water in Kitty’s lagoon is just deep enough to hit your mid-calves. It’s not for championship swimmers to do laps in; this pool is strictly vibrational recreation. Pro tip: Check out the vintage prophylactic dispenser in the men’s room. Wow: Ye olde people were horny, too.

Skinny’s Off Track Bar | 1806 E. 12th

Poolside Drink Pick: Rickey (gin or vodka, lime, seasonal fruit simple syrup, and soda)

Vintage vibes rule over Skinny’s Off Track, from the Seventies-inspired interior furniture to the brown and yellow color scheme coating every available corner. Sportos get to watch ball-tossing and goal-making on big screens – including an outdoor projector that displays at near-nuclear brightness levels. But say that doesn’t quite cool you well enough, partner. Well, now you can splash about in their newly installed Cowboy Pool: a metal basin big enough to hold you and eight of your friends. Free swim time a little too ... crowded for your liking? Skinny’s offers a pool reservation system that starts at $10.

Radio / East | 3504 Montopolis Dr.

Poolside Drink Pick: Poolside Symphony (rum blend, passionfruit, orange, lime, and grenadine)

Located the perfect length away from Ben White so car congestion doesn’t hit ya – sorry, OG Radio, but your frontage road to patio distance isn’t wide enough – Radio / East shows up with spectacular caffeine and cocktails. Between hosting live-music merriment and literate gay singles mixers (see Issue No. 46’s Calendar) this coffee bar gives weeknight hang-out for young and old. Okay, maybe I’m saying that because anytime I go there’s an excess of kiddos barreling around alongside DINKs who let their tiny dogs run just as wild. Sort of gives the whole place a communal vibe – accentuated by their partnership with Cowboy Pools. Prop up on the mini deck and stick your feet into the cool water. Maybe you can pet one of the DINKs’ dogs. Perfect summer evening!

