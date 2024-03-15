7 Breakfast Tacos to Start Your Day Right

When it comes to the first meal of the day in Austin, breakfast tacos reign supreme. Top-notch versions of this handheld morning repast can be found all over the city, but if you’re hanging out Downtown for SXSW, we’re glad to tell you that you can find amazing breakfast tacos within a very tight radius.

Migas Taco at Veracruz All Natural

Veracruz All Natural is an Austin taco icon, and their signature taco happens to be in the breakfast category. Veracruz’s migas taco features a homemade flour tortilla, eggs scrambled with tomato, onion, cilantro, Monterey Jack cheese, homemade tortilla chips, and avocado. Don’t forget to add Veracruz’s spicy red salsa for an unforgettable (and vegetarian-friendly) A.M. meal.

Various locations, veracruzallnatural.com

Chilaquiles Taco at Granny’s Tacos

East Austin is home to many of the city’s best breakfast tacos, so work up some energy and head to the other side of I-35. Granny’s Tacos on East Seventh and Cesar Chavez streets regularly count among taco aficionados’ top picks, and their chilaquiles taco with bright salsa verde, corn chips, chicken, onion, and cheese on a fresh corn tortilla is the one you can’t skip.

1401 E. Seventh, grannystacosatx.square.site

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Taco at Joe’s Bakery

Sometimes, a simple breakfast taco is the one you won’t forget. And if you head to Joe’s Bakery, a legendary restaurant that’s been holding court in East Austin since the 1930s, you’ll understand why a place that nails the classics is a place worth patronizing. Joe’s offers a BEC taco that hits the mark on all fronts, with perfectly scrambled eggs, a crisp and savory rasher of bacon, and melty cheese that ties it all together.

2305 E. Seventh, joesbakery.com

Steak, Egg & Smoky Gouda Taco at Taco Joint

An unassuming storefront on East Riverside Drive just south of Lady Bird Lake, Taco Joint is a laid-back spot for, as the name suggests, fantastic tacos. They offer a wide range of breakfast tacos, but the star of the show is the steak, egg, and smoky Gouda version. The smoked Gouda brings richness and a dusky flavor note, the steak is perfectly juicy, and the egg and tortilla join the other ingredients together into a brilliantly unified bite.

134 E. Riverside, austintacojoint.com

On The Fly Breakfast Taco at Trippy Tacos

For killer tacos at shockingly reasonable prices, Trippy Tacos is a truck that knows how to deliver. Their location on South Lamar Boulevard is just a few blocks south of the river, so anyone staying Downtown can easily access the On the Fly, a breakfast taco with refried beans, crispy bacon, scrambled eggs, and a wedge of avocado. It’ll keep your taste buds happy and your appetite sated, and its $3.25 price tag means that grabbing a second On the Fly for later is an entirely reasonable option.

1224 S. Lamar, trippytacosrestaurant.com

Chorizo, Egg, and Cheese Taco at El Primo

If you head south on South First not too far past the lake, you’ll find El Primo, a taco truck with serious staying power in Austin’s ever-changing food scene. They’ve been serving their high-quality tacos for 20 years, and if you’re a fan of the spicy Mexican sausage known as chorizo, then you’ll love El Primo’s taco with house-made chorizo, egg, cheese, and a beautifully griddled flour tortilla.

2101 S. First, elprimoatx.com

Nopales & Egg Taco at Tacos Guerrero

Nopales – aka the pads of the prickly pear cactus – can be a polarizing ingredient. But if you’re a fan of its grassy, citrusy flavor and unique texture, then you’ll love the nopales and egg taco served at Tacos Guerrero, a no-frills East Austin taco truck that pulls no punches where flavor is concerned.

96 N. Pleasant Valley, instagram.com/tacosguerreroatx