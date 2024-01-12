Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 11

APT 115: LA BONNE MERDE La Bonne Merde, a fancy cheese pop-up led by chef Ryan Fox, will be taking over the kitchen for a residency at this somewhat hidden but beloved gem of fine dining. Dishes include cheese flights, baked spicy French feta with cured olives and pistachios, mushroom carpaccio with challerhocker and tarragon, and Pure Luck feta with roasted poblanos. (Wine pairings available, too!) Through Jan. 14. Wed.-Sun APT115, 2025 E. Seventh, 737/333-0780. apartmentonefifteen.com

KEMURI TATSU-YA: SEVENTH ANNIVERSARY Tatsu Aikawa’s mash-up of a Japanese izakaya and a Texas smokehouse, celebrates their seventh anniversary by bringing back the popular original-menu Brisket Boat that includes brisket, chashu pork belly, chicken drumettes, and a barbecue eel pocket. Also available: whiskey flights from the collection of Japanese whiskeys curated by Tatsu-Ya beverage director Michael Phillips. Through Jan. 11. Tue.-Thu Kemuri Tatsu-ya, 2713 E. Second, 512/803-2224. kemuri-tatsuya.com

Friday 12

APT 115: LA BONNE MERDE La Bonne Merde, a fancy cheese pop-up led by chef Ryan Fox, will be taking over the kitchen for a residency at this somewhat hidden but beloved gem of fine dining. Dishes include cheese flights, baked spicy French feta with cured olives and pistachios, mushroom carpaccio with challerhocker and tarragon, and Pure Luck feta with roasted poblanos. (Wine pairings available, too!) Through Jan. 14. Wed.-Sun APT115, 2025 E. Seventh, 737/333-0780. apartmentonefifteen.com

Saturday 13

APT 115: LA BONNE MERDE La Bonne Merde, a fancy cheese pop-up led by chef Ryan Fox, will be taking over the kitchen for a residency at this somewhat hidden but beloved gem of fine dining. Dishes include cheese flights, baked spicy French feta with cured olives and pistachios, mushroom carpaccio with challerhocker and tarragon, and Pure Luck feta with roasted poblanos. (Wine pairings available, too!) Through Jan. 14. Wed.-Sun APT115, 2025 E. Seventh, 737/333-0780. apartmentonefifteen.com

Sunday 14

APT 115: LA BONNE MERDE La Bonne Merde, a fancy cheese pop-up led by chef Ryan Fox, will be taking over the kitchen for a residency at this somewhat hidden but beloved gem of fine dining. Dishes include cheese flights, baked spicy French feta with cured olives and pistachios, mushroom carpaccio with challerhocker and tarragon, and Pure Luck feta with roasted poblanos. (Wine pairings available, too!) Through Jan. 14. Wed.-Sun APT115, 2025 E. Seventh, 737/333-0780. apartmentonefifteen.com

Tuesday 16

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of nonalcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin.com

RENE GARZA @ BILL'S OYSTER This posh Downtown seafood joint's got a guest chef series going on, too. (Seems like such collabs are, how you say, all the rage lately, dunnit?) In this case, Rene Garza – chef de cuisine at Uptown Sports Club – will be in the kitchen to add a few one-night-only specials of his own devising to enhance Bill's already tantalizing menu. Tue., Jan. 16 Bill's Oyster, 205 W. Third, 512/363-5769. billsoyster.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BEE CAVE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. beecavefarmersmarket.com

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Branch Park Pavilion, 2006 Philomena. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com