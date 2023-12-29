Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 28

RUDOLPH'S ROAD HOUSE Step into Yuletide yee haw at Rudolph's Road House, "where Santa's little helpers find their after-hours cheer!" This interactive holiday pop-up takes over Lefty's Brick Bar and the adjoining Gin Bar with a tinsel-tastic time, featuring festive cocktails, over-the-top decorations, and a merry mayhem of themed events all month long. Through Dec. 31 Lefty's Brick Bar, 1813 E. 6th, 737/242-7550. leftysbrickbar.com

TEXAS SAKÉ CO.: INTRO TO HOMEMADE SUSHI Get helpfully hands-on with the rice and the fish and the nori and learn a new skill with Classpop while sipping your favorite beverage. No experience necessary. Through March 28. Thursdays, 6pm (no class Jan. 25 or Feb. 22) Texas Saké Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 800/385-0675. $65. classpop.com

Friday 29

RUDOLPH'S ROAD HOUSE Step into Yuletide yee haw at Rudolph's Road House, "where Santa's little helpers find their after-hours cheer!" This interactive holiday pop-up takes over Lefty's Brick Bar and the adjoining Gin Bar with a tinsel-tastic time, featuring festive cocktails, over-the-top decorations, and a merry mayhem of themed events all month long. Through Dec. 31 Lefty's Brick Bar, 1813 E. 6th, 737/242-7550. leftysbrickbar.com

Saturday 30

CHEZ ZEE: JAZZ BRUNCH Eat well and listen good: Louis Rhodes is a native Austinite whose talent as a pianist and composer is deeply rooted in his musical family background. Son of guitar virtuoso and record producer Gabriel Rhodes and grandson of Austin’s legendary Joe Gracey of 70’s KOKE-FM fame and singer-songwriter Kimmie Rhodes, music has been an integral part of his upbringing. Sat.-Sun., Dec. 30-31, 9am-3pm Chez Zee, 5406 Balcones Dr., 512/454-2666. chez-zee.com

RUDOLPH'S ROAD HOUSE Step into Yuletide yee haw at Rudolph's Road House, "where Santa's little helpers find their after-hours cheer!" This interactive holiday pop-up takes over Lefty's Brick Bar and the adjoining Gin Bar with a tinsel-tastic time, featuring festive cocktails, over-the-top decorations, and a merry mayhem of themed events all month long. Through Dec. 31 Lefty's Brick Bar, 1813 E. 6th, 737/242-7550. leftysbrickbar.com

Sunday 31

CHEZ ZEE: JAZZ BRUNCH Eat well and listen good: Louis Rhodes is a native Austinite whose talent as a pianist and composer is deeply rooted in his musical family background. Son of guitar virtuoso and record producer Gabriel Rhodes and grandson of Austin’s legendary Joe Gracey of 70’s KOKE-FM fame and singer-songwriter Kimmie Rhodes, music has been an integral part of his upbringing. Sat.-Sun., Dec. 30-31, 9am-3pm Chez Zee, 5406 Balcones Dr., 512/454-2666. chez-zee.com

CORINNE: NEW YEAR'S DINNER Make your last meal of 2023 one to remember at Corinne, starting with one of their festive features and finishing with a toast to the new year on the patio with DJ Daniel. For yummy instance, this three-course delight: Crab cake with remoulade, surf and turf filet/lobster tail with red wine jus and bearnaise, and vanilla crème brûlée with champagne caviar and strawberries. Sun., Dec. 31 Corinne, 304 E. Cesar Chavez, 737/787-7018. corinneatx.com

DEVIL MAY CARE: NYE CLASSIC This fancy West Sixth club with the marvelous Mediterranean kitchen is throwing a classic party that glitters and glides with sounds by Eli Arbor and Gamma, decadent passed bites – herbs falafel, hummus cups, harissa deviled eggs, Brie and salami skewers, Wagyu tartare, prosciutto crostini, and more – and a midnight champagne toast with Moët & Chandon. Sun., Dec. 31, Devil May Care, 500 W. Sixth, 512/767-6052. $150. devilmaycareatx.com

DISTRICT KITCHEN + COCKTAILS: NEW YEAR'S DINNER Another of Amir Hajimaleki's acclaimed restaurants, this one's a farm-to-table powerhouse of local sourcing and delicious cuisine, with tonight's farewell-to-2023 dinner featuring forager's bisque, burrata toast, umami salmon tostada, tenderloin steak tartare, lobster risotto, duck a l'orange, wild mushroom ravioli, and more. Sun., Dec. 31, District Kitchen & Cocktails, 5900 W. Slaughter Ste. D-500, 512/351-8436. districtaustin.com

IL BRUTTO: NEW YEAR'S DINNER Ring in 2024 on a jazzy note with live music by local jazz group Django Foxtrot (7-10pm) The holidays in this acclaimed outpost of fine Italian cuisine wouldn't be complete without traditional dolci like panettone and pandori, so join the Il Brutto crew for a night of sweet celebration. Sun., Dec. 31, Il Brutto, 1601 E. Sixth, 512/580-8779. www.ilbruttoaustin.com

KEEPERS COASTAL KITCHEN: NEW YEAR'S EVE This seafood-forward venue from chef Amir Hajimaleki brings end-of-the-year plenty of oceanic cheer, with squash bisque, caesar salad, arancini, pumpkin tortellini, tuna tartare, oysters, sea bass, filet mignon, and more. Note: The mangomisu for dessert is especially tantalizing. Sun., Dec. 31 Keepers Coastal Kitchen, 5701 W. Slaughter Bldg D. keepersaustin.com

LA CONDESA: NEW YEAR'S DINING Chef Rick Lopez' gem of modern Mexican cuisine wants to lure you to the year's end with complmentary bubbles and menu specials that include a chocolate layer cake - with ricotta, orange marmalade, and edible gold. Suggestion: Let them lure you in. Sun., Dec. 31 La Condesa, 400-A W. Second, 512/499-0300. lacondesa.com/austin

RUDOLPH'S ROAD HOUSE Step into Yuletide yee haw at Rudolph's Road House, "where Santa's little helpers find their after-hours cheer!" This interactive holiday pop-up takes over Lefty's Brick Bar and the adjoining Gin Bar with a tinsel-tastic time, featuring festive cocktails, over-the-top decorations, and a merry mayhem of themed events all month long. Through Dec. 31 Lefty's Brick Bar, 1813 E. 6th, 737/242-7550. leftysbrickbar.com

SUSHI | BAR ATX: GOODBYE, 2023 This culinary journey of many amazing courses includes seasonal supplements on select bites, sake or wine pairings, and two additional bites of lavish ingredients exclusively for the New Year. Guests are greeted with a complimentary glass of Champagne in lieu of the usual welcome cocktail. Sun., Dec. 31 Sushi Bar, 2600 E. Cesar Chavez. sushibarhospitality.com

SWAY: NEW YEAR'S EVE SOIRÉE Celebrate New Year's Eve at Sway's rooftop Marigold Room on the west side of town, where Thai vibrancy meets Texas flavor. Soak in the city skyline views over crafted cocktails, a DJ set and elevated light bites, before toasting to new beginnings with a glass of bubbles on the house. Sun., Dec. 31 Sway, 3437 Bee Caves Rd., West Lake Hills, 512/326-1999. $20. https://swaythai.com/

Tuesday 2

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of nonalcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BEE CAVE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. beecavefarmersmarket.com

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Branch Park Pavilion, 2006 Philomena. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com