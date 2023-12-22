Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 21

BIRDIE'S: BISTRO REMY You know Birdie's was named Food & Wine’s 2023 Restaurant of the Year, right? And now their annual Bistro Remy concept, an ode to French favorites, returns with chef Tracy Malechek-Ezekiel's prix fixe menu showcasing wintry comforts like gougères, boeuf bourguignon, duck confit, salad with Banyuls vinaigrette, and cauliflower soup with brown butter. Tue.-Sat., Dec. 12-23 Birdie's, 2944 E. 12th Ste. A. birdiesaustin.com

HOME SLICE FOR THE HOLIDAYS Both Austin locations neighborhood pizza joint known for its New York-style pies and sandwiches continue their month-long, extremely tasty charity fundraiser to benefit Southern Smoke and Foundation Communities, bringing back their popular Vodka Pie (made with Tito’s, no less), offering two natural wines, and holding a prize drawing for free pizza for a year. Through Dec. 24 TIE: Home Slice Pizza; Home Slice Pizza, Home Slice Pizza, 1415 S. Congress, 512/444-7437; Home Slice Pizza, 501 E. 53rd, 512/707-7437. homeslice.com

MIRACLE ON FIFTH STREET It began in NYC and it continues here, there, and everywhere festive. Bring your partyingest buds and babes to this long-running Christmas-themed cocktail pop-up with wall-to-wall decor, multiple bars, and plenty of spirits – right in the tinsely heart of Downtown Austin. Best bet for whiskey lovers at the nightly holiday hullabaloo: the Snowball Old Fashioned. Through Dec. 27 The Eleanor, 307-A W. Fifth. miracleon5thst.com

RUDOLPH'S ROAD HOUSE Step into Yuletide yee haw at Rudolph's Road House, "where Santa's little helpers find their after-hours cheer!" This interactive holiday pop-up takes over Lefty's Brick Bar and the adjoining Gin Bar with a tinsel-tastic time, featuring festive cocktails, over-the-top decorations, and a merry mayhem of themed events all month long. Through Dec. 31 Lefty's Brick Bar, 1813 E. 6th, 737/242-7550. leftysbrickbar.com

Friday 22

Saturday 23

CHEZ ZEE: JAZZ BRUNCH Eat well and listen good: Louis Rhodes is a native Austinite whose talent as a pianist and composer is deeply rooted in his musical family background. Son of guitar virtuoso and record producer Gabriel Rhodes and grandson of Austin’s legendary Joe Gracey of 70’s KOKE-FM fame and singer-songwriter Kimmie Rhodes, music has been an integral part of his upbringing. Sat.-Sun., Dec. 30-31, 9am-3pm Chez Zee, 5406 Balcones Dr., 512/454-2666. chez-zee.com

Sunday 24

CHEZ ZEE: JAZZ BRUNCH Eat well and listen good: Louis Rhodes is a native Austinite whose talent as a pianist and composer is deeply rooted in his musical family background. Son of guitar virtuoso and record producer Gabriel Rhodes and grandson of Austin’s legendary Joe Gracey of 70’s KOKE-FM fame and singer-songwriter Kimmie Rhodes, music has been an integral part of his upbringing. Sat.-Sun., Dec. 30-31, 9am-3pm Chez Zee, 5406 Balcones Dr., 512/454-2666. chez-zee.com

Monday 25

Tuesday 26

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of nonalcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BEE CAVE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. beecavefarmersmarket.com

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Branch Park Pavilion, 2006 Philomena. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com