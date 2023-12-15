Food

Top 10 Dishes We’ll Miss, Plus 2024 Openings We’re Excited About

Fare thee well, and pleased to meet you soon

By Deven Wilson, Fri., Dec. 15, 2023


Bento Picnic closed in February (photo by John Anderson)

The service, space, and talents of our recently closed restaurants will always be missed, but it's hard to comfort the grief of losing these now-defunct dishes:

1) Breakfast sandwich from Citizen Eatery

2) Lemon Kiss cake from Paper Route Bakery

3) Falafel sandwich from TLV

4) Chocolate chip cookie from Henbit

5) Bentos from Bento Picnic

6) Summer squash tostada from Texsueño

7) VFC wings from Fil N' Viet

8) Breakfast burritos from Taco Ranch

9) Okonomiyaki from Tiny Diner

10) Peri-peri chicken & waffles from Vixen's Wedding


Looking to the future, here are the top 10 openings and expansions we're most anticipating:

1) LeRoy & Lewis, opening early 2024 on Stassney Lane

2) The Dead Rabbit, opening early 2024 on East Sixth

3) Bambino, opening early 2024 in Govalle

4) Hattie B's Hot Chicken, opening February 2024 on South Lamar

5) Antonelli's Cheese Shop tasting room, opening February/March 2024 on South Lamar

6) Ling Wu at the Grove, opening spring 2024

7) H Mart, opening spring 2024 in Allandale

8) The Kitchen (Kimbal Musk's restaurant), opening Downtown in 2024

9) Counter Culture, returning as a brick-and-mortar in 2024

10) Loro, second Austin location opens at the Domain in late 2024

More by Deven Wilson
Fil N’ Viet’s Last Day Is Tomorrow
Fil N' Viet's Last Day Is Tomorrow
As a food truck window closes, will a brick-and-mortar door open?

Sept. 15, 2023

In Memory of Mike Young, the Life of the Culinary Party
In Memory of Mike Young, the Life of the Culinary Party
Co-founder of Chuy's, Hula Hut, and more helped make Austin food weird

Aug. 16, 2023

