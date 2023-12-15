The 10 Best Things I Drank in Austin in 2023
Cheers to staying thirsty
By Melanie Haupt, Fri., Dec. 15, 2023
My daily beverage rotation involves copious amounts of coffee and water, with judicious portions of Dr Pepper Zero. But when I'm out and about, I like to indulge my curiosity with a tasty tipple from all corners of a drink menu. Here are my favorite drinks from 2023, in no particular order.
1) Cereal milk cold brew, Merit Coffee
2) Fruity Pebble clarified punch, Elementary (brunch only)
3) House margarita, no salt, at Eldorado Cafe
4) Frozen bourbon and Coke, Still Austin tasting room
5) Frozen Pimm's cup, épicerie
6) Espresso tonic, the Violet Crown
7) Oliver Twist mocha, Bennu Coffee
8) Bubbs pineapple ginger seltzer, Barrett's Coffee
9) Strawberry agua fresca, Veracruz Fonda
10) Hye Stylin' cyser, Hye Cider Co.