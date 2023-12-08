Gift This: Iconic Austin Wearable Merch

Indulge the gourmand in your life with this curated selection of bar and restaurant merch that enables fans and stans to rep their faves anywhere, anytime.

Meanwhile Brewing

Austin's favorite brewery has some of the most thoughtfully (and stylishly) designed pieces of wearable merch in town. Meanwhile collaborates with illustrators, tattoo artists, and other visual creators to develop signature art for each new beer release, which is printed on cans, T-shirts, crop tops, tank tops, and even toddler tees. The design for Meanwhile's newest IPA series features vibrant graphics designed by acclaimed illustrator Timo Kuilder. Available for purchase in-store and online.

épicerie

This French-by-way-of-Louisiana restaurant in Rosedale isn't afraid to be a little tongue-in-cheek with its wearable merch. Their latest releases celebrate épicerie's pastry program with a knit cap that says "Kouign," an enamel croissant pin with the phrase "Eat Moi," and the ultimate gift for members of the BeyHive: a T-shirt with a photo of Queen Bey sitting on a croissant and the phrase "Got Me Lookin' So Flaky Right Now." Available for purchase online and in-store.

Lala's Little Nugget

Crestview's iconic Christmas-themed dive bar is beloved for its kitschy decor and casual vibes, and both of these themes are well represented in its merch. A crop top (or a hoodie) with Santa drinking a beer and smoking a cigar reading "Lala's Little Naughty List" or a plaid button-down flannel with the Lala's logo on the pocket count among Lala's whimsical (and very giftable) style options. Available for purchase in-store only.

De Nada Cantina

In addition to serving some of the best (and strongest) margaritas in Austin, De Nada Cantina has made attention-grabbing branded clothing a core part of its identity. Bright colors and bold graphics are the order of the day here, and De Nada regularly rotates out its tees and tanks to keep the collections current. From T-shirts with tacos to tanks with marg cups and tote bags with the De Nada logo, you'll be able to find lots of very fun and very Austin gifts here. De Nada merch is available for purchase in-store only.

Veracruz All Natural

The legendary taco truck empire recently launched a merch collection that celebrates its most acclaimed offering: the migas taco. You can get "Migas for Life" T-shirts and tank tops in black or aqua, so anyone receiving these items as gifts (or anyone spotting you wearing one in town or out of town) will know exactly where to get the finest migas Austin has to offer. Veracruz All Natural merch is available for purchase online.