Food

Gift This: Iconic Austin Wearable Merch

These bars and restaurants keep Austinites well fed, well quaffed, and well dressed

By Taylor Tobin, Fri., Dec. 8, 2023

Indulge the gourmand in your life with this curated selection of bar and restaurant merch that enables fans and stans to rep their faves anywhere, anytime.


courtesy of Meanwhile Brewing

Meanwhile Brewing

Austin's favorite brewery has some of the most thoughtfully (and stylishly) designed pieces of wearable merch in town. Meanwhile collaborates with illustrators, tattoo artists, and other visual creators to develop signature art for each new beer release, which is printed on cans, T-shirts, crop tops, tank tops, and even toddler tees. The design for Meanwhile's newest IPA series features vibrant graphics designed by acclaimed illustrator Timo Kuilder. Available for purchase in-store and online.

3901 Promontory Point, meanwhilebeer.com

épicerie

This French-by-way-of-Louisiana restaurant in Rosedale isn't afraid to be a little tongue-in-cheek with its wearable merch. Their latest releases celebrate épicerie's pastry program with a knit cap that says "Kouign," an enamel croissant pin with the phrase "Eat Moi," and the ultimate gift for members of the BeyHive: a T-shirt with a photo of Queen Bey sitting on a croissant and the phrase "Got Me Lookin' So Flaky Right Now." Available for purchase online and in-store.

2307 Hancock, epicerieaustin.com

Lala's Little Nugget

Crestview's iconic Christmas-themed dive bar is beloved for its kitschy decor and casual vibes, and both of these themes are well represented in its merch. A crop top (or a hoodie) with Santa drinking a beer and smoking a cigar reading "Lala's Little Naughty List" or a plaid button-down flannel with the Lala's logo on the pocket count among Lala's whimsical (and very giftable) style options. Available for purchase in-store only.

2207 Justin, lalasaustintexas.com

De Nada Cantina

In addition to serving some of the best (and strongest) margaritas in Austin, De Nada Cantina has made attention-grabbing branded clothing a core part of its identity. Bright colors and bold graphics are the order of the day here, and De Nada regularly rotates out its tees and tanks to keep the collections current. From T-shirts with tacos to tanks with marg cups and tote bags with the De Nada logo, you'll be able to find lots of very fun and very Austin gifts here. De Nada merch is available for purchase in-store only.

4715 E. Cesar Chavez, denadacantina.com

Veracruz All Natural

The legendary taco truck empire recently launched a merch collection that celebrates its most acclaimed offering: the migas taco. You can get "Migas for Life" T-shirts and tank tops in black or aqua, so anyone receiving these items as gifts (or anyone spotting you wearing one in town or out of town) will know exactly where to get the finest migas Austin has to offer. Veracruz All Natural merch is available for purchase online.

veracruzallnatural.com

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

TODAY'S EVENTS
Maywald Family Lights Display
10505 Twilight Vista
National Children’s Chorus: Winter Showcase at First Baptist Church of Austin
Umlauf Sculpture Garden: Now of Now 14 Thought 14 at Umlauf Sculpture Garden & Museum
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Keep up with happenings around town

Kevin Curtin's bimonthly cannabis musings

Austin's queerest news and events

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
PHOTO GALLERIES
Last Week in Live Music: Parker Woodland, Black Pumas, Mamahawk, Queens of the Stone Age, Spiritualized, and More
Copyright © 1981-2023 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  