Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 16

ABA: MEDITERRANEAN THANKSGIVING Aba offers traditional favorites with a Mediterranean twist, with packages made for two to share and including both classic and pumpkin hummus, Greek village salad, truffled baked orzo, beef tenderloin kebab, and crispy chicken thigh – and sticky date cake for dessert. All food comes refrigerated with reheat instructions. Order by Nov. 20 for pickup on Nov. 22. Aba, 1011 S. Congress, Bldg. 2 #180, 737/273-0199. abarestaurants.com/austin

BAKERY LORRAINE: SO! MANY! PIES! If pie is your favorite part of Thanksgiving – or if you just want a great one for your gathering – we can recommend the array of round yummies at Bakery Lorraine, including roasted pumpkin, whiskey pecan, Dutch apple, and apple cranberry. Bakery Lorraine, 11600 Rock Rose #110. www.bakerylorraine.com

CARPENTERS HALL: THANKSGIVING FEAST Skip the dishes and head to Carpenters Hall for a Thanksgiving Day feast, where they'll be cooking up a three-course, individually plated prix fixe menu with classics (turkey, stuffing, yummy sides), festive dessert options, and holiday punch. Bonus: Carpenter Coffee Bar will also be screening vintage movies to set the vibe for a cozy celebration. Thu., Nov. 23 Carpenters Hall, 400 Josephine St., 512/675-5020. $65. carpenterhotel.com

CENTRAL MARKET: THANKSGIVING? OF COURSE! C'mon, now, do we have to remind you that this is the most awesome grocery store in town? So, yes, H-E-B's fancier sibling has a plethora of chef-made holiday meals for Thanksgiving – along with savory sides, tasty casseroles, pies, tamales, and much more. Central Market.

CONTIGO CATERING: THANKSGIVING Yes, the mighty catering arm of the excellent Contigo has partnered with Table Manners and Vivian’s to take the stress out of this turkey-centric holiday, covering everything from prep-free breakfast and a full Thanksgiving meal to batched cocktails and stunning table settings. Classic and creative and so easy to arrange.

DINER BAR: THANKSGIVING WITH MASHAMA BAILEY Our choice for holiday dining Downtown? This fine restaurant in the Thompson Hotel is hosting Thanksgiving with a four-course prix fixe menu served family-style by James Beard Award-winning chef Mashama Bailey. You want to feast on Thanksgiving classics with Southern twists? The way chef Bailey cooks them, you certainly do. Thu., Nov. 23, 1-6pm Thompson Austin, 506 San Jacinto, 737/787-1234. $85. thedinerbar-austin.com

EASY TIGER: THANKSGIVING SIDES & DESSERTS This year, the Tiger's "head dough-puncher" David Norman and team are taking on sides and desserts, offering stuffing kits, pumpkin and pecan pies, grazing boards, and pull-apart rolls – available in advance only! Order in advance: Nov. 17-22 Easy Tiger, The Linc, 6406 N. I-35 #1100, 512/494-4151. easytigerusa.com

EL RAVAL: THANKSGIVING TO-GO El Raval, the latest dining concept from chef Laila Bazahm, offers take-home Thanksgiving meals inspired by Spanish cuisine and the bold and unique flavors of North Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. This meal includes a delicious whole roasted turkey, served with five specialty sides and a basque cheesecake – enough tasty holiday goodness for four to six people. Order by Nov. 20 for pick up on Nov. 22. El Raval, 1500 S. Lamar #150, 512/473-2211. elravalatx.com

FARMHOUSE DELIVERY: TURKEY AND MORE – AND MORE! Local farm-to-table powerhouse Farmhouse Delivery has organic Texas turkeys from Richardson Farm, Wise Organic Pastures, and Diestel Farm that come with thorough instructions. Yes, and they've got even more options that are easy to create and some that only require heating up – including spatchcock cowboy chicken, beef tenderloin roast, plus six sides, breads and sweets, kits and sauces, stocks and butters, oh, if you're looking for it for your holiday best, you'll probably find it here. Farmhouse Delivery, 9715 Burnet Rd. Bldg. 7 #400, 512/529-8569. farmhousedelivery.com

FRESA'S THANKSGIVING Fresa’s Thanksgiving packages feature complete turkey meals, a la carte sides (chorizo stuffing, mac & cheese, brown gravy, cranberry sauce, pies, and the beloved Next Day Pozole kit), as well as new desserts, including pecan pie Bundt cake and pumpkin tres leches. All food comes fully cooked, refrigerated, and includes reheat instructions. Order by Nov. 20 for pick up on Nov. 22. Fresa's Chicken al Carbon, 1703 S. First, 512/992-2946. fresaschicken.com

IT'S A LORO THANKSGIVING! Make your Turkeyday feasting easier than ever with Loro’s Thanksgiving package available for pre-orders through Fri., Nov. 17: Post oak-smoked turkey breast with smoked apricot chutney, turkey & sage gravy with miso, kale and apple salad, marble potatoes, toasted brioche stuffing with Thai-style sausage, creamed spinach, and – yes! – yuzu and peach cobbler (with five-spiced mascarpone) for dessert. Loro, 2115 S. Lamar, 512/916-4858. $190. loroeats.com

L'OCA D'ORO: THANKSGIVING Chef Fiore Tedesco has created a menu that serves as the perfect accompaniment for the Thanksgiving table. Items can be ordered a la carte in desired quantities and include Gouda challerhocker pasta bake, braised kale with pinenuts and currants, whipped sweet potatoes with mascarpone and fried sage, Parker House rolls from Abby Jane Bakeshop, and marinated green beans – with their incredible tiramisu for dessert. Order by Nov. 18 for pick up on Nov. 21 or 22. L'Oca d'Oro, 1900 Simond, 737/212-1876. locadoroaustin.com

LITTLE OLA'S: EVERYTHING BUT TURKEY Back again this Thanksgiving by extremely popular demand – because OMG the noms at this place! – Little Ola's Biscuits's Everything But Turkey and Grateful Grazing packages are available for ordering through Nov. 16. Mashed taters, green bean casserole, broccoli cheese casserole, brown gravy, biscuits and spreads – and, mmmmm, that's just the start, hungry citizen. Little Ola's Biscuits, 14735 Bratton Ln., 512/474-2796. instagram.com/littleolasbiscuits

LYNNY'S: THANKSGIVING BISCUITS This diner-inspired food trailer on the Eastside, renowned for its biscuit sandwiches, is offering a dozen ready-to-bake biscuits to make this year's Thanksgiving feast the best one yet. Order by Nov. 17 for pick up on Nov. 19 Lynny's, 705 Gunter. $25. lynnysatx.com

SAWYER & CO.'S THANKSGIVING TO-GO Sawyer & Co.'s traditional Thanksgiving dinner – and more! – is available for preorder and pickup at 2 Dine 4 Hospitality's SWOOP House between now and Thanksgiving. If you're looking to host an easy (and tasty) gathering, here's where you'll find the ready-for-you turkey, pork chops, red beans, sides, and pies to do it with. What, you want some wine with that? They've got it! 2 Dine 4, 3008 Gonzales #100, 512/467-6600. 2dine4.com

TACODELI'S MOLE TO-GO Austin's own Tacodeli is bringing back their famous house-made Mole sauce to accompany your turkey and tamales this Thanksgiving season. Pre-order your own 16-ounce container of spicy deliciousness (it's $12.99) Nov. 8-18, for pick up on Nov. 21 and 22. Tacodeli, 1500 Spyglass, 512/732-0303. www.tacodeli.com

THANKSGIVING AT LUMINAIRE Luminaire, the acclaimed restaurant at Hyatt Centric Austin, will offer a three-course Thanksgiving meal: chicory salad, an heirloom turkey plate (with smoked parsnips and a chayote squash casserole), and a "tres leches" olive oil cake with Texas pecan gelato. Thu.-Sat., Nov. 23-25 Luminaire, 721 Congress Ave., 737/257-3211. $55. luminairerestaurant.com

THANKSGIVING AT NIDO Nido, the excellent rooftop restaurant in The Loren at Lady Bird Lake, offers a family-style Thanksgiving meal that includes chestnut soup, Brussels sprouts, roasted turkey, Parker House rolls, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, – and pumpkin panna cotta to finish. Thu., Nov. 23, noon-7pm Nido at the Loren, 1211 W. Riverside, 512/580-1182. $89. thelorenhotels.com/cuisine/restaurant

WALTON'S FANCY & STAPLE:THANKSGIVING TO-GO Skip the kitchen and order a full spread of traditional Thanksgiving delights from Walton's, available a la carte or as a whole package. This family feast will serve 10 people and comprises turkey breast with turkey gravy, horseradish mashed potatoes, roasted carrots, blistered green beans with balsamic mushrooms and crispy onions, white cheddar mac and cheese, cornbread stuffing, and cranberry sauce. Call to order through Nov. 16, with pickups on Nov. 21 and 22. Walton's Fancy and Staple, 609 W. Sixth, 512/542-3380. waltonsfancyandstaple.com

Friday 17

Saturday 18

CALDO FESTIVAL A full day of live music, hilarious comedy, inspiring art, a sizzling caldo/soup cook-off contest and caldo bowl decorating contest with surprise celebrity judges. With music from NOA, the Contrabandits, Juan Diaz Mariachi, Nubia Emmon, and more, and comedians such as Kool Aid, the Comweedian, and Tina la Cochina. Participation supports nonprofit Hungry Souls in their mission to eliminate food insecurity for Austin kids. Sat., Nov. 18, noon-10pm. Half Step, 75½ Rainey, 512/391-1877. Free. linktr.ee/caldofest

Sunday 19

Monday 20

Tuesday 21

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of nonalcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BEE CAVE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. beecavefarmersmarket.com

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Branch Park Pavilion, 2006 Philomena. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com