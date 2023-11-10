Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 9

BAKERY LORRAINE: SO! MANY! PIES! If pie is your favorite part of Thanksgiving – or if you just want a great one for your gathering – we can recommend the array of round yummies at Bakery Lorraine, including roasted pumpkin, whiskey pecan, Dutch apple, and apple cranberry. Bakery Lorraine, 11600 Rock Rose #110. www.bakerylorraine.com

CARPENTERS HALL: THANKSGIVING FEAST Skip the dishes and head to Carpenters Hall for a Thanksgiving day feast, where they'll be cooking up a three-course, individually plated prix fixe menu with classics (turkey, stuffing, yummy sides), festive dessert options, and holiday punch. Bonus: Carpenter Coffee Bar will also be screening vintage movies to set the vibe for a cozy celebration. Thu., Nov. 23 Carpenters Hall, 400 Josephine St., 512/675-5020. $65. carpenterhotel.com

FORK CANCER This annual fundraiser from the American Cancer Society gather some of the best of Austin’s food and beverage scene in a food hall-themed social event, with bites from the likes of Loro, Via 313, Uchiba, Juliet Italian Kitchen, TenTen, The Well, Uncle Nicky's and more – and proceeds go directly to ACS's mission of eradicating cancer for everyone, with specific funds for transportation needs in Central Texas. Bonus: Live music and a fabulous silent auction. Thu., Nov. 9, 7-10pm. (2023) Distribution Hall, 1500 E. Fourth. $95. cancer.org

FRESA'S THANKSGIVING Fresa’s Thanksgiving packages feature complete turkey meals, a la carte sides (chorizo stuffing, mac-and-cheese, brown gravy, cranberry sauce, pies, and the beloved Next Day Pozole kit), as well as new desserts, including pecan pie bundt cake and pumpkin tres leches. All food comes fully cooked, refrigerated, and includes reheat instructions. Order by Nov. 20 for pick up on Nov. 22. Fresa's Chicken al Carbon, 1703 S. First, 512/992-2946. fresaschicken.com

GATI: GLUTEN-FREE THANKSGIVING DESSERTS Chef Jam Sanitchat’s annual and always gluten-free offerings include cakes such as pumpkin, carrot, pistachio, or vanilla – as well as French silk pie, crumbled apple maple walnut pie. Pre-order now through Nov. 14. Gati, 1512 Holly, 512/220-1077. gatiicecream.com

L'OCA D'ORO: THANKSGIVING Chef Fiore Tedesco has created a menu that serves as the perfect accompaniment for the Thanksgiving table. Items can be ordered a la carte in desired quantities and include Gouda challerhocker pasta bake, braised kale with pinenuts and currants, whipped sweet potatoes with mascarpone and fried sage, Parker House rolls from Abby Jane Bakeshop, and marinated green beans – with their incredible tiramisu for dessert. Order by Nov. 18 for pick up on Nov. 21 or 22. L'Oca d'Oro, 1900 Simond, 737/212-1876. locadoroaustin.com

LITTLE OLA'S: EVERYTHING BUT TURKEY Back again this Thanksgiving by extremely popular demand – because OMG the noms at this place! – Little Ola's Biscuits's Everything But Turkey and Grateful Grazing packages are available for ordering through Nov. 16. Mashed taters, green bean casserole, broccoli cheese casserole, brown gravy, biscuits and spreads – and, mmmmm, that's just the start, hungry citizen. Little Ola's Biscuits, 14735 Bratton Ln., 512/474-2796. instagram.com/littleolasbiscuits

THANKSGIVING AT LUMINAIRE Luminaire, the acclaimed restaurant at Hyatt Centric Austin, will offer a three-course Thanksgiving meal: Chicory salad, an heirloom turkey plate (with smoked parsnips and a chayote squash casserole), and a "tres leches" olive oil cake with Texas pecan gelato. Thu.-Sat., Nov. 23-25 Luminaire, 721 Congress Ave., 737/257-3211. $55. luminairerestaurant.com

THE PEACHED TORTILLA X LA VOLTA: FUSION FÊTE The Peached Tortilla and popular New York-style pizzeria La Volta unite for this one-night-only dining experience, featuring a dinner menu crafted by chefs Cole Curcio of La Volta and the Peached's Julio Silva. Together, their fusion of Southern and Asian cuisine, paired with New York and Italian classics, will result in a mouthwatering array of starters, sides, pizzas, and accompanying cocktail specials. For instance? How about some char sui barbecue pork pie with caramelized kimchi and scallions? Banh mi meatballs? Asian Caesar salad? We say: Hell, yes! Thu., Nov. 9, 5-10pm. (2023) The Peached Tortilla, 5520 Burnet Rd. #100, 512/330-4439. thepeachedtortilla.com

Friday 10

ABA: MEDITERRANEAN THANKSGIVING Aba offers traditional favorites with a Mediterranean twist, with packages made for two to share and includes both classic and pumpkin hummus, Greek village salad, truffled baked orzo, beef tenderloin kebab, and crispy chicken thigh – and sticky date cake for dessert. All food comes refrigerated with reheat instructions. Order by Nov. 20 for pick up on Nov. 22. Aba, 1011 S. Congress, Bldg. 2 #180, 737/273-0199. abarestaurants.com/austin

CENTRAL MARKET: THANKSGIVING? OF COURSE! C'mon, now, do we have to remind you that this is the most awesome grocery store in town? So, yes, H-E-B's fancier sibling has a plethora of chef-made holiday meals for Thanksgiving – along with savory sides, tasty casseroles, pies, tamales, and much more. Central Market.

FARMHOUSE DELIVERY: TURKEY AND MORE – AND MORE! Local farm-to-table powerhouse Farmhouse Delivery has organic Texas turkeys from Richardson Farm, Wise Organic Pastures, and Diestel Farm that come with thorough instructions. Yes, and they've got even more options that are easy to create and some that only require heating up – including spatchcock cowboy chicken, beef tenderloin roast, plus six sides, breads and sweets, kits and sauces, stocks and butters, oh, if you're looking for it for your holiday best, you'll probably find it here. Farmhouse Delivery, 9715 Burnet Rd. Bldg. 7 #400, 512/529-8569. farmhousedelivery.com

LYNNY'S: THANKSGIVING BISCUITS This diner-inspired food trailer on the Eastside, renowned for its biscuit sandwiches, is offering a dozen ready-to-bake biscuits to make this year's Thanksgiving feast the best one yet. Order by Nov. 17 for pick up on Nov. 19 Lynny's, 705 Gunter. $25. lynnysatx.com

SAWYER & CO.'S THANKSGIVING TO-GO Sawyer & Co.'s traditional Thanksgiving dinner – and more! – is available for pre-order and pick up at 2 Dine 4 Hospitality's SWOOP House between now and Thanksgiving. If you're looking to host an easy (and tasty) gathering, here's where you'll find the ready-for-you turkey, pork chops, red beans, sides, and pies to do it with. What, you want some wine with that? They've got it! 2 Dine 4, 3008 Gonzales #100, 512/467-6600. 2dine4.com

TACODELI'S MOLE TO-GO Austin's own Tacodeli is bringing back their famous house-made Mole sauce to accompany your turkey and tamales this Thanksgiving season. Pre-order your own 16-ounce container of spicy deliciousness (it's $12.99) Nov. 8-18, for pick up on Nov. 21 and 22. Tacodeli, 1500 Spyglass, 512/732-0303. www.tacodeli.com

WALTON'S FANCY & STAPLE:THANKSGIVING TO-GO Skip the kitchen and order a full spread of traditional Thanksgiving delights from Walton's, available a la carte or as a whole package. This family feast will serve 10 people and comprises turkey breast with turkey gravy, horseradish mashed potatoes, roasted carrots, blistered green beans with balsamic mushrooms and crispy onions, white cheddar mac and cheese, cornbread stuffing, and cranberry sauce. Call to order through Nov. 16, with pickups on Nov. 21 and 22. Walton's Fancy and Staple, 609 W. Sixth, 512/542-3380. waltonsfancyandstaple.com

Saturday 11

FIERCE WHISKERS: AUSTIN BOURBON BATTLE Fierce Whiskers Distillery stages their second annual Austin Bourbon Battle (with a $3,000 grand prize), bringing several new and returning bartenders to the competition, showcasing even more innovative takes on drinks while unveiling a preview of the distillery's flagship Straight Texas Bourbon (scheduled for release in 2024). Bartenders from all over the city – from High Noon and Peche and Nickel City and Pinballz and Kinfolk and more – will be slinging the high-toned hooch, and who will you vote for? Sat., Nov. 11, 3-6pm. (2023) Fierce Whiskers Distillery, 5333 Fleming. $40. fiercewhiskers.com

GREEN GATE FARMS: FEAST IN THE FIELD Celebrate Green Gate's 120th birthday with this farm-to-table dinner, featuring Maya van Rossum, founder of the Green Amendments for the Generations movement. Sat., Nov. 11, 6-9pm. (2023) Green Gate Farms, 8310 Canoga, 512/484-2746. $100. greengatefarms.net

ROLLIN' SMOKE X SAILOR JERRY: FREE BBQ FOR VETERANS This Veterans Day, Sailor Jerry (of spiced rum fame) is joining forces with Austin-based food truck Rollin’ Smoke BBQ to offer a dish of their pork belly burnt ends for free to veterans, active-duty military personnel, and their families with military ID. (Note: Civilians can also enjoy the free meal by showing proof of a donation – of any amount – to Sailor Jerry’s nonprofit partner, the Independence Fund, via their on-site QR code.) Sat., Nov. 11, 11am-10pm. (2023) Rollin Smoke BBQ, 1108 E. 12th, 512/705-5499. rollinsmokeatxbbq.com

Sunday 12

THE QUESOFF You've been wanting to dip and munch in a distinctly turophilic manner, haven't you, citizen? And now here's the annual celebration of all things melted cheese, featuring restaurants, top chefs, and home-cooks battling for gustatory glory in four queso categories: Meaty, Spicy, Veggie, and Wild Card. (A "Best in Show" will also be awarded to the overall top queso dish, too.) Note: Proceeds from the Quesoff benefit the Central Texas Food Bank. Sun., Nov. 12, noon-3pm Mohawk, 912 Red River, 512/666-0877. $20. instagram.com/quesoffATX

Monday 13

Tuesday 14

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of nonalcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BEE CAVE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. beecavefarmersmarket.com

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Branch Park Pavilion, 2006 Philomena. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com