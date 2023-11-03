Food

Food Editor Melanie Haupt’s 10 Favorite Austin Restaurants

By Melanie Haupt, Fri., Nov. 3, 2023

French omelette at 1417 French Bistro
French omelette at 1417 French Bistro (Photo by John Anderson)

1) Eldorado Cafe

2) Allday Pizza + Flo's Wine Bar

3) Micklethwait Craft Meats

4) Uchiko

5) Tiki Tatsu-Ya

6) 1417 French Bistro

7) Titaya's Thai Cuisine

8) Little Deli & Pizzeria

9) Joe's Bakery

10) Ezov

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Melanie Haupt
Dearly Departed Dishes, Part Deux: Re-Creating Iconic Austin Meals
Dearly Departed Dishes, Part Deux: Re-Creating Iconic Austin Meals
Resurrecting faves from Basil’s, Mars, and the Night Hawk chain

Oct. 27, 2023

Restaurant Review: Yamas Greek Kitchen + Bar
Restaurant Review: Yamas Greek Kitchen + Bar
Inconsistent food and service mar influencers’ darling

Oct. 20, 2023

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
UT Baseball
Disch-Falk Field
Botany of Desire: Forklift's Annual Fundraiser at Zilker Botanical Garden
Third Anniversary Day 1 w/ Hard Proof at Meanwhile Brewing Co.
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Keep up with happenings around town

Kevin Curtin's bimonthly cannabis musings

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
PHOTO GALLERIES
Music and Lights at Levitation 2023
Copyright © 1981-2023 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  