Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 2

ATXGIRLS X 1417 FRENCH BISTRO: FALL & FRIENDS Those art-forward ATXGirls are staging a festive fall evening at this culinary and Francophilic hot spot, bringing themed cocktails and a variety of delicious snacks and desserts to fuel a creative night under the giant oak trees and string lights in the bistro’s outdoor space. There’ll be plenty of giveaways, photo ops, candle painting, and other fun activities, too. Thu., Nov. 2, 6-8:30pm. (2023) 1417 French Bistro, 1417 S. First, 512/551-2430. $55. https://1417frenchbistro.com

Saturday 4

ANTONELLI'S CHEESE-FILLED SCAVENGER HUNT Yes, Antonelli’s Cheese Shop is opening a whole new store dedicated to cheese classes and tastings, and they’re keeping the location secret so you can find it yourself via this cheese-filled scavenger hunt. If you want a couple hours of fun, frenzy, and fantastic cheese treats as you solve an adorable mystery, turophile, this is what you're looking for. Sat., Nov. 4, 11am-1pm. Antonelli's Cheese Shop, 4220 Duval St., 512/531-9610. Free. antonellischeese.com

AUSTIN FOOD & WINE FESTIVAL Yes, this is the big one of the season, the big one of the year, citizen foodie! Time to supercharge your palate with delectable bites from iconic chefs and restaurants – from Central Texas favorites to the country’s top-rated purveyors of yum. Attend chef demos and see up-close and personal just how the culinary magic's done. Create the perfect pairing when you sip from a wide selection of spirits, wines, and brews among views of the extraordinary Austin skyline. Oh, everyone's gonna be there: Krystal Craig and Ian Thurwachter! Fermin Nuñez! Todd Duplechan! Paul Qui! Mike Diaz and Laura Sawicki! Laila Bazahm! Tatsu Aikawa! Alma Alcocer! Kevin Fink! Nicole Patel! Jo Chan! Tim Love! Amanda Turner! We're running out of space, but so many, many more! Sat.-Sun., Nov. 4-5 Auditorium Shores, 920 W. Riverside. $195 and up. austinfoodandwinefestival.com

Sunday 5

AN EVENING WITH ALISON ROMAN The New York-based cook, writer, and author of the New York Times-bestselling cookbooks Sweet Enough, Nothing Fancy, and Dining In takes the State stage for an evening of food talk and more. Sun., Nov. 5, 8pm. Stateside at the Paramount, 719 Congress, 512/472-5470. $36.50. austintheatre.org

AUSTIN FOOD & WINE FESTIVAL Yes, this is the big one of the season, the big one of the year, citizen foodie! Time to supercharge your palate with delectable bites from iconic chefs and restaurants – from Central Texas favorites to the country’s top-rated purveyors of yum. Attend chef demos and see up-close and personal just how the culinary magic's done. Create the perfect pairing when you sip from a wide selection of spirits, wines, and brews among views of the extraordinary Austin skyline. Oh, everyone's gonna be there: Krystal Craig and Ian Thurwachter! Fermin Nuñez! Todd Duplechan! Paul Qui! Mike Diaz and Laura Sawicki! Laila Bazahm! Tatsu Aikawa! Alma Alcocer! Kevin Fink! Nicole Patel! Jo Chan! Tim Love! Amanda Turner! We're running out of space, but so many, many more! Sat.-Sun., Nov. 4-5 Auditorium Shores, 920 W. Riverside. $195 and up. austinfoodandwinefestival.com

Monday 6

L'OCA D'ORO X GRAHAM REYNOLDS: VEGAN PASTA PAISANOS L’Oca d’Oro’s monthly Pasta Paisano series hosts its first vegan dinner, featuring composer and creative polymath Graham Reynolds in a collaboration with chef Fiore Tedesco to create a vegan menu inspired by Italy’s history, geography, and culture: eight dishes over three courses, with the option to add wine pairings. Note: Half of each ticket benefits Good Work Austin’s culinary training program. Mon, Nov. 6, 6pm L'Oca d'Oro, 1900 Simond, 737/212-1876. $100. locadoroaustin.com

Tuesday 7

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of nonalcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin.com

WANDERLUST: WINE TASTING & CHARCUTERIE Been curious about Wanderlust, have you? Here's a delightful opportunity for snack-enhanced oenophilic exploration. Head on over for this wine-flight night of three pours – white, red, and rosé – and a charcuterie box (veggie option available on request). Tue., Nov. 7, 5pm. Wanderlust Wine Co., 702 Shady, 956/212-7848. $35. wanderlustwine.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BEE CAVE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. beecavefarmersmarket.com

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Branch Park Pavilion, 2006 Philomena. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com