Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 26

ADEENA SUSSMAN AT MOSAIC Best-selling Jewish cookbook author Adeena Sussman presents her newest cookbook, Shabbat: Recipes and Rituals From My Table to Yours, at Mosaic this year, showcasing her collection of mouthwatering recipes designed to bring joy to your Shabbat table. Thu., Oct. 26, 10:30am-1pm. (2023) JW Marriott Austin, 110 E. Second. $72. shalomaustin.org/mosaic

BEER RELEASE: JUBILBERRY Blue Owl Brewing releases Jubilberry, a seasonal sour cranberry ale with ginger and oats. Beat even Eric Puga to the punch and head to the Owl's tasting room for a pour and a six-pack to-go before Jubilberry hits stores around Texas. Thu., Oct. 26, 3-10pm. (2023) Blue Owl Brewing, 2400 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/593-1262. blueowlbrewing.com

MOODY TONGUE'S BRAD DAVIS AT THE LOREN The Loren at Lady Bird Lake’s third guest chef event is an Oktoberfest barbecue with Brad Davis of the Michelin-starred Chicago brewery, Moody Tongue. Thu., Oct. 26, 6pm. (2023) The Loren, 1211 W. Riverside, 512/580-1182. $85. thelorenhotels.com/austin

TIKI TATSU-YA: HALLOWEEN LUAU It's not just a Halloween luau, it's the second anniversary party for this islander gem of a world-class tiki bar. The party includes a five-course drink menu and a luau buffet featuring a whole roast hog. Note: Spooky attire is requested, so show up ready to haunt! Thu., Oct. 26, seatings at 5 & 8pm Tiki Tatsu-Ya, 1300 S. Lamar. $125. tiki-tatsuya.com

Friday 27

BEER RELEASE: CANDY BOSS Blue Owl Brewing releases a Warheads-flavored sour beer. Yes, that's the candy called Warheads, bro. "What flavor? It's a scary secret, but you should know that this sucker is so tart, it could be a trick or treat to enjoy." Swing by the Owl's tasting room for this small-batch exclusive, available only on draft and in growler fills to-go, Fri., Oct. 27, noon-10pm Blue Owl Brewing, 2400 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/593-1262. blueowlbrewing.com

HALLOWEEN MURDER MYSTERY DINNER PARTY An evening of mystery, laughter, and delicious dining presented by the renowned Dinner Detective troupe, who'll take you on a journey through an interactive comedy murder mystery where you become part of the investigation. Guests are invited to arrive in costume for the contest during intermission. Fri., Oct. 27, 6:30-11:30pm. (2023) Hotel Viata, 320 Capital of TX Hwy. S., West Lake Hills, 844/306-6400. $99. hotelviata.com

Saturday 28

DISTRICT KITCHEN + COCKTAILS: 10TH ANNIVERSARY Raise a toast to a decade filled with culinary excellence, memorable moments, and an incredible community that's made District Kitchen + Cocktails an Austin dining destination for the past 10 years. They're throwing an anniversary party with drink and food specials (favorite dishes from the past return!) and live music and more. Sat., Oct. 28 District Kitchen & Cocktails, 5900 W. Slaughter Ste. D-500, 512/351-8436. districtaustin.com

DISTRICT KITCHEN + COCKTAILS: 10TH ANNIVERSARY Raise a toast to a decade filled with culinary excellence, memorable moments, and an incredible community that's made District Kitchen + Cocktails an Austin dining destination for the past 10 years. They're throwing two anniversary parties with drink and food specials (favorite dishes from the past return!) and live music and more. Tue. & Sat., Oct. 24 & 28 District Kitchen & Cocktails, 5900 W. Slaughter Ste. D-500, 512/351-8436. districtaustin.com

Sunday 29

‘A TRULY TERRIBLE TEA’ AT THE DRISKILL HOTEL Sip elixirs brewed from exotic leaves with some of the silver screen's best villains as this live-character-hosted tea features a delicious spread of Halloween treats and a cash bar with wine, spirits, and themed cocktails. Sun., Oct. 29, 2-4pm. The Driskill Hotel, 604 Brazos, 512/381-9017. $75. driskillhotel.com

VERACRUZ FONDA & BAR: EL RITUAL Here's a special four-course dinner blending South Indian and Mexican flavors, a collaboration between Veracruz Fonda & Bar’s chef Reyna Vazquez and chef Deepa Shridhar that celebrates culture, ancestors, women of color, and community. Sun., Oct. 29, 7-10pm. Veracruz Fonda & Bar, 1905 Aldrich St. Unit 125, 737/318-4896. $150. veracruzfonda.com

Tuesday 31

DEVIL MAY CARE: SURREALIST BALL The city’s sexiest underground lounge hosts a Salvador Dalí-inspired masquerade, featuring three specialty cocktails in partnership with LALO, Tito’s, and Rosaluna, and the ticket price includes lamb kabobs, charcuterie skewers, chicken sliders, spicy hummus crudite, and more. Tue., Oct. 31, 7-10pm. Devil May Care, 500 W. Sixth, 512/767-6052. $55. devilmaycareatx.com

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of nonalcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BEE CAVE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. beecavefarmersmarket.com

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Branch Park Pavilion, 2006 Philomena. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com