Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Saturday 21

RARE & FINE WINE AUCTION GALA This Wine & Food Foundation gala begins with an auction lot preview reception with wines from the featured winemaker (Laurent Drouhin of Maison Joseph Drouhin), an elegant dinner, and an impressive wine selection presented by a team of Austin’s best sommeliers. The evening's highlight is a live auction in which spirited bidders compete for rare and fine wines and other luxury packages. Sat., Oct. 21, 5-10:30pm. JW Marriott Austin, 110 E. Second. $375. winefoodfoundation.org

SALVADOR DALI'S NAKED FEAST This is the Vortex’s big annual fundraiser, and the company's artists are joining together to create a gigantic extravaganza that will delight all your senses. Bring on your surreal and enter a performance installation cocktail party evoking and embodying Salvador Dali's aesthetic and artistry. Graze from elegant food art on naked bodies, designed with culinary magic and featuring vegan, meat, gluten-free, and dessert options by chef Nic Patrizi. Sat., Oct. 21, 7pm-12mid The Vortex, 2307 Manor Rd., 512/478-5282. $50-125. vortexrep.org

Tuesday 24

DISTRICT KITCHEN + COCKTAILS: 10TH ANNIVERSARY Raise a toast to a decade filled with culinary excellence, memorable moments, and an incredible community that's made District Kitchen + Cocktails an Austin dining destination for the past 10 years. They're throwing two anniversary parties with drink and food specials (favorite dishes from the past return!) and live music and more. Tue. & Sat., Oct. 24 & 28 District Kitchen & Cocktails, 5900 W. Slaughter Ste. D-500, 512/351-8436. districtaustin.com

ESTE X BUFALINA: AUSTRIAN WINE NIGHT Bar Toti, the neighborhood hangout and private event space located on the grounds of Este, is collaborating with Bufalina for a night of Austrian wine and charcuteries, featuring Austrian wines selected by Celia Pellegrini (wine director of Suerte and Este) and Rania Zayyat (wine director of Bufalina).Oh, is that all? No! Listen: Special snack menu from Suerte's chef Fermín Núñez and Bufalina's chef Brooks Wilson. See here for details! Tue., Oct. 24, 5-10pm. Este, 2113 Manor Rd. esteatx.com

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of nonalcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BEE CAVE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. beecavefarmersmarket.com

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Branch Park Pavilion, 2006 Philomena. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com