Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 12

"TACO MAFIA" DOCUSERIES DEBUTS Austin PBS presents the highly anticipated premiere of its original eight-episode program that chronicles the journey of a group of trailblazing taqueros as they support each other's businesses and their community. The series features Nixta’s Edgar Rico and Sara Mardanbigi, Beto Robledo of Cuantos, and Discada’s Xose Velasco and Anthony Pratto. Local viewers can watch the first episode premiere on channel 18.1. Thu., Oct. 12, 8pm. (2023) austinpbs.org/taco-mafia

BEER RELEASE: BOB'S GREAT PORTER This excellent winter-is-coming porter returns to Blue Owl Brewing! It's available in six-packs and on draft in their tasting room tonight, so swing by for the season's first sip before Bob's Great Porter hits stores around Austin. Thu., Oct. 12, 3-10pm. (2023) Blue Owl Brewing, 2400 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/593-1262. blueowlbrewing.com

Sunday 15

MEXIC-ARTE MUSEUM'S CATRINA DINNER Do note, art lover, that this soirée takes place at Fonda San Miguel, where the acclaimed culinary team will be providing the exquisite menu for this benefit recognizing Mexic-Arte Museum’s 39 years of accomplishments in the visual arts and culture. See website for details. Sun., Oct. 15, 6-9pm. (2023) Fonda San Miguel, 2330 W. North Loop, 512/459-4121. $350. mexic-artemuseum.org

Tuesday 17

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of nonalcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BEE CAVE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. beecavefarmersmarket.com

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Branch Park Pavilion, 2006 Philomena. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com