Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 5

MISSION BURGER CO.: GRAND OPENING & FREE VEGAN BURGERS The plant-forward powerhouse called Mission Burger Co. is opening their second location in a year – at Eastside hot spot Zeds Real Fruit Ice Cream. You know that these guys garnered an Austin Chronicle Best of Austin nomination in the Best Veggie Burger category, right? Now they'll be giving away free vegan burgers to the first 100 customers on this opening day for store No. 2! Thu., Oct. 5, 4-11pm. (2023) 1814 Harvey. missionburgerco.com

Friday 6

LOCKTOBERFEST Here comes the first annual Locktoberfest, overflowing shops, bars, and restaurants in downtown Lockhart, Texas, bringing you the essence of world-famous Oktoberfest celebrations, combining traditional Bavarian culture with a local Texas twist. Savor the flavors of Germany with mouthwatering fest foods, from homemade bratwurst by the Sausage Kings of Lockhart, pretzels, and beer cheese to German-themed pizza, schnitzel, and sauerkraut. Test the strength of your powerful thews at Masskrugstemmen, the traditional steinholding competition. Fri.-Sun., Oct. 6-8 Free to attend. locktoberfesttx.squarespace.com

UCHIBĀ IS OPENING! Hai Hospitality – the restaurant group that includes Uchi, Uchiko, and Loro – opens the doors to their new Uchibā izakaya concept today! And here's more news on what the place is all about. Fri., Oct. 6 Uchibā, 601 W. Second. uchiba.uchirestaurants.com

Saturday 7

Sunday 8

CANJE X WILLIAM CHRIS PARTY Tavel Bristol-Joseph's amazing Canje crew has teamed up with award-winning William Chris Vineyards for this wine-forward party, complete with eating, drinking, mingling, and dancing. The night will feature nine Canje dishes paired with nine wines from William Chris Vineyards, including three 2017 magnums pulled from their cellar just for the party. Sun., Oct. 8, 6-9pm. Canje, 1914 E. Sixth Ste. C, 512/706-9119. $125. canjeatx.com

Tuesday 10

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of nonalcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BEE CAVE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. beecavefarmersmarket.com

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Branch Park Pavilion, 2006 Philomena. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com