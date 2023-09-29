Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Friday 29

ASIAN WORLD NIGHT MARKET Come hungry to this Asian food festival out in Hutto, featuring more than 60 different food and drink vendors from all over Asia, as well as Asian-inspired arts and gifts. It's a family-friendly event that includes live music, dance performances, martial arts demonstrations, and much more. Bonus: 1,000 free parking spots and shuttle service. Fri.-Sat., Sept. 29-30, 4-10pm Brushy Creek Amphitheater, 1001 CR 137, Hutto. $12. asianworldnightmarket.com

GOOD LUCK TO US: A STARRY NIGHT OF POETRY AND PROMISE Here's an evening of poetry, the spoken word, and dinner served – with Chris Baker, Tiffany Dansby, Joe Brundidge, and Jim Trainer. Fri., Sept. 29, 7:30-10pm. (2023) 2508 Allred. $20. jimtrainer.net

ST. ELIAS MEDITERRANEAN FESTIVAL At this 89th annual festival, you'll enjoy Mediterranean cuisine such as flaky spanakopita, savory shawarma, and delectable baklava – plus wine, cocktails, dancing, and live music across two days of delightful Hellenic glory. Opa! Sept. 29-30. Fri., 6-11pm; Sat., noon-11pm St. Elias Orthodox Church, 408 E. 11th, 512/476-2314. $5 (free on Saturday, noon-4pm). austinmedfest.com

Saturday 30

AUSTIN COFFEE FESTIVAL O splendid java jubilation! The second annual Austin Coffee Festival is coming to Fair Market, wherein coffee fans can enjoy specially curated exhibitors, including Austin’s top coffee roasters, as they share some of the best coffee, teas, noms, and more in days of supercharged imbibing and live entertainment. Sat.-Sun., Sept. 30-Oct. 1, 9am-4:30pm Fair Market, 1100 E. Fifth, 512/494-9093. $25. austincoffeefestival.com

FIERCE WHISKERS: HAM CHOI SPECIAL RELEASE Catch the latest release from Fierce Whiskers: a Cabernet-finished straight bourbon. For this special event, 100 bottles of Ham Choi will be released at $78 a bottle ahead of a night market celebration (5-10pm) honoring its Vietnamese namesake. Austin Asian Community Health Initiative will also be on site for the night market, raffling goodies and collecting donations. Sat., Sept. 30, 12:30-10pm. (2023) Fierce Whiskers Distillery, 5333 Fleming, 512/537-5779. Free. fiercewhiskers.com

TEXAS CRAFT BREWERS FESTIVAL The Texas Craft Brewers Festival returns to East Austin with 80 small and independent Texas craft breweries, featuring more than 200 handcrafted beers available for sampling. Also? Live music, food trucks, and more. Sat., Sept. 30, 2-6:30pm. (2023) Fiesta Gardens, 2101 Jesse E. Segovia, 512/480-8318. $20-50. texascraftbrewersfestival.org

Sunday 1

Tuesday 3

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of nonalcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BEE CAVE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. beecavefarmersmarket.com

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Branch Park Pavilion, 2006 Philomena. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com