Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 21

BUFALINA X NIXTA: PIZZA COLLAB WEEK Bufalina is teaming up with James Beard award-winning chef Edgar Rico of Nixta Taqueria for a weeklong collaboration pizza, with 100% of profits from sales going directly to assist with Nixta's unforeseen structural challenges from the city of Austin. Sept. 18-24 Bufalina, 1519 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/524-2523. bufalinapizza.com

FROZEN TREATS FEST Cocktail bar and restaurant Holiday features cold and sweet concoctions from their own chef Peter Klein, along with similar heat-busting delicacies from Margarita Kallas-Lee (Sushi by Scratch), Amanda Rockman (New Waterloo), Jam Sanitchat (Thai Fresh and Gati), and Laura Sawicki (Oseyo). Bonus: Ticket sales will help support Jane’s Due Process, a nonprofit ensuring legal representation for pregnant and parenting minors in Texas. Thu., Sept. 21, 5pm. (2023) Holiday on 7th, 5020 E. Seventh. $15 at the door. holidayon7th.com

LORO X ST. ELMO BREWING: KICK BACK DINNER Asian smokehouse and bar Loro partners with St. Elmo Brewing to pair a selection of beverages with an intimate five-course, family-style dinner. Whole fish? Pork shoulder? Loaded sweet potatoes? Yes, and more – with excellent St. Elmo quaffs to chase it all down with. Thu., Sept. 21, 7:30-9:30pm. (2023) Loro, 2115 S. Lamar, 512/916-4858. $75. loroeats.com

TEXAS TIKI WEEK: ROOSEVELT ROOM TAKEOVER There's a rum-fueled, multi-bar takeover of the Roosevelt Room and the Eleanor tonight, with renowned bar teams from nationally acclaimed tiki-culture legends UnderTow, Navy Strength, Strong Water, and Sunken Harbor Club bringing their immersive experience and award-winning cocktails to the city of Austin. Thu., Sept. 21, 4pm-12mid Roosevelt Room, 307-B W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. $95-125. therooseveltroomatx.com

THE WHISKYX Taste and discover more than 60 premium whiskey brands and cocktails – the best of bourbon, American, Irish, Scotch, rye, single malt, and more – at this annual soirée celebrating the finest booze, right there where the bats fly and some former daily newsthing used to be published. Thu., Sept. 21 Austin American-Statesman, 305 S. Congress, 512/445-3500. thewhiskyx.com

Friday 22

Saturday 23

CENTRAL MARKET: PASSAPORTE PORTUGAL After a five-year hiatus, Central Market is bringing back its Passport series of events, starting with Passaporte Portugal, showcasing the most authentic Portuguese flavors, from the seafood-based cuisine of the coast to the hearty dishes of the country's mountainous region. Through Sept. 26 TIE: Central Market North; Central Market South, Central Market North, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1000; Central Market South, 4477 S. Lamar, 512/899-4300. centralmarket.com

Sunday 24

Monday 25

Tuesday 26

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of nonalcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BEE CAVE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. beecavefarmersmarket.com

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Branch Park Pavilion, 2006 Philomena. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com