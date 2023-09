Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 14

AUSTIN RESTAURANT WEEKS Austin Restaurant Weeks is a two-week-long dining event featuring specially priced lunches, dinners, and cocktails at restaurants (many of the best places in town among them) throughout the greater Austin area, with a portion of the price of each meal going directly to the Central Texas Food Bank.

A portion? Yes: Restaurants donate between $3-9 for each meal sold during the event. The Food Bank can make the most of every dollar donated, so a dinner for two people can generate more than 50 meals for Central Texans facing hunger.

(Note: Prix fixe meal options can include lunch or brunch for $20 and dinner for $40 or $60. Cocktail, beer and wine options may also be available.)

Friday 15

Through Sept. 17 austinrestaurantweeks.org

Saturday 16

CENTRAL MARKET: PASSPORTE PORTUGAL After a five-year hiatus, Central Market is bringing back its Passport series of events, starting with Passaporte Portugal, showcasing the most authentic Portuguese flavors, from the seafood-based cuisine of the coast to the hearty dishes of the country's mountainous region. Sept. 13-26 TIE: Central Market North; Central Market South, Central Market North, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1000; Central Market South, 4477 S. Lamar, 512/899-4300. centralmarket.com

SAZON LATIN FOOD FESTIVAL This festival brings the rich tradition of Latin cuisine to South Austin and celebrates the first week of National Hispanic Heritage Month. The party features an array of Latin food vendors offering dishes from the Caribbean and Central and South America in a family-friendly atmosphere enhanced by a live DJ and fun activities for all ages Sat.-Sun., Sept. 16-17, 11am-6pm Armadillo Den, 10106 Menchaca Rd.. Free. https://armadillodenaustin.com

Sunday 17

Monday 18

BUFALINA X NIXTA: PIZZA COLLAB WEEK Bufalina is teaming up with James Beard award-winning chef Edgar Rico of Nixta Taqueria for a weeklong collaboration pizza, with 100% of profits from sales going directly to assist with Nixta's unforeseen structural challenges from the city of Austin. Sept. 18-24 Bufalina, 1519 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/524-2523. bufalinapizza.com

Tuesday 19

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of nonalcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BEE CAVE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. beecavefarmersmarket.com

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Branch Park Pavilion, 2006 Philomena. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com