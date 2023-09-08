The Austin Chronicle Hot Sauce Festival FAQs

How does the contest work?

At the heart of The Austin Chronicle Hot Sauce Festival is the contest itself. The blind-tasting competition for commercial bottlers, restaurants, and individually submitted hot sauces is conducted by a panel of notable personalities; see more about them here.

The contest is separated into three classes of competition: commercial bottlers, restaurants, and individuals. This gives us the opportunity to recognize salsas made fresh daily in restaurants, those made for store shelves, and the ones made by independent sauciers. Categories of hot sauce include red, green, special variety, and pepper (the hottest category) and are designed to leave enough room for a wide variety of styles. In the past, sauces have included fruit salsas, dried-pepper salsas, and even a purple sauce!

Restaurants and individuals who have competed in previous years have been invited to return to a modified version of our Hot Sauce Festival and competition. While we have reduced the size of the festival, our mission to support the Central Texas Food Bank and local Texans in need remains our biggest goal and is the heart of our cause for hosting this event every year. Voting is by a panel of judges chosen by our Food editor, Melanie Haupt, and takes place in advance. Winners will be announced during the festival.

Commercial hot sauces are available to the public for tasting and voting in the People's Choice on the day of the festival. People's Choice voting will take place from 3 to 7pm inside the Far Out's main building. One vote per person for each hot sauce bottler category (red, green, special variety, and pepper).

When will the winners be announced?

Sunday, Sept. 10, around 8pm, at austinchronicle.com/hotsauce. Feel free to post about your win and use #HotSauceFest.

How much does it cost to get in?

Prior to the event the cost is $10, with $5 of each ticket going to the Central Texas Food Bank. Tickets at the door will be $15. Free for ages 6 and under.

Is parking available on-site?

Limited on-site parking will be available at the Far Out Lounge & Stage for $20. Designated public parking for $10 is located a short walk from the venue at 220 Ralph Ablanedo. Attendees are discouraged from parking in the neighborhoods adjacent to the festival. Please respect all parking signs to avoid being towed. If possible please take public transportation, carpool, arrange a ride, rideshare, or ride your bike! Rideshare pickups and drop-offs should be directed to the northeast corner parking lot of the venue, located at Ralph Ablanedo Drive and South Congress. Cap Metro offers routes with drop-offs within walking distance of the venue through the 801 North Lamar/South Congress and 10 South First/Red River transits.

What’s the bathroom situation?

ADA-accessible bathroom available indoors and portable toilets available outside.

Can I bring water, snacks, and my cooler?

Bottled water will be available for purchase and self-serve water jug stations will be placed throughout the venue. No coolers and no outside food or drinks are allowed.

Are dogs allowed?

We love dogs! But unfortunately dogs are not allowed on the festival grounds.

Are children allowed?

Yes, this is a family-friendly event, but please note that it is super hot out, so plan accordingly.

Do you take credit cards?

Some vendors will accept credit cards, and we accept credit cards at the door and at the merch booth as well.