Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 24

HULA HUT: FLATWATER UNBREAKABLE NIGHT Shrimp boils with all the fixin's are featured at this night that also includes live music, dancing, raffles, and a silent auction. Each shrimp boil basket comes with jumbo Gulf shrimp, Elgin smoked sausage, fresh corn, baby potatoes, and mushrooms tossed with olive oil, butter and fresh lemon juice. Note: This is a fundraiser for Flatwater, a nonprofit providing mental health therapy for those affected by a cancer diagnosis. Thu., Aug. 24, 4-8pm. (2023) Hula Hut, 3825 Lake Austin Blvd., 512/476-4852. $50 and up. hulahut.com

SALT & TIME X BOBO SELECTIONS: WINE DINNER Salt & Time Wine Shop hosts a multicourse wine pairing dinner with Karen Ulrich of Bobo Selections wines and chef Alexandra Manley – who's prepared a delicious menu rich with Northern African and Mediterranean flavors, featuring lamb Merguez with roasted okra as only one of the five excellent courses. Thu., Aug. 24, 7-10pm. (2023) Salt & Time Butcher Shop & Salumeria, 1912 E. Seventh, 512/524-1383. $100. saltandtime.com

Saturday 26

FIERCE WHISKERS: CONTRA/DICTION Here's a special release from Fierce Whiskers: the gin and barrel-aged gin duo called Contra/Diction. The unaged gin presents a fragrance of lemon and pine notes, concluding with a hint of cinnamon; the barrel-aged gin matures in a rye barrel for six months, has a sweeter nose of grapefruit and tangerine, and finishes with a touch of white pepper. And, for this event, the distillery will entirely showcase its gin range. Sat., Aug. 26, 12:30-5pm. (2023) Fierce Whiskers Distillery, 5333 Fleming, 512/537-5779. Free. fiercewhiskers.com

Tuesday 29

DEVIL MAY CARE X BILL'S OYSTER BAR: OYSTER SOCIAL This tasty team-up features a bespoke menu of specialty cocktails; an unlimited raw bar featuring fresh oysters, clams, and shrimp; a condiment station of more spices and sauces than you can dream of; and passed bites of hand-cut steak tartare, falafel hush puppies, scallop ceviche, fried oysters, and more. Tue., Aug. 29, 5:30-8:30pm Devil May Care, 500 W. Sixth, 512/767-6052. $40. devilmaycareatx.com

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of nonalcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BEE CAVE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. beecavefarmersmarket.com

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Branch Park Pavilion, 2006 Philomena. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com