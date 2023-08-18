Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Food

Devil May Care x Bill's Oyster Bar: Oyster Social

Friday 18

BEER RELEASE: RED VELVET CAKE This tasting-room exclusive from Blue Owl Brewing is a red velvet cake-inspired beer. A small-batch fan favorite, this year's version is brewed with their sour stout as a base. Only available on draft at Blue Owl, so be sure to swing by for a pour and a growler! Fri., Aug. 18, noon-10pm Blue Owl Brewing, 2400 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/593-1262. blueowlbrewing.com

Tuesday 22

DEVIL MAY CARE X BILL'S OYSTER BAR: OYSTER SOCIAL This tasty team-up features a bespoke menu of specialty cocktails; an unlimited raw bar featuring fresh oysters, clams, and shrimp; a condiment station of more spices and sauces than you can dream of; and passed bites of hand-cut steak tartare, falafel hush puppies, scallop ceviche, fried oysters, and more. Tue., Aug. 22, 5:30-8:30pm Devil May Care, 500 W. Sixth, 512/767-6052. $40. devilmaycareatx.com

DRISKILL X REAL ALE BREWING The iconic Driskill Hotel is partnering with Blanco-based Real Ale Brewing Company to host its third four-course beer dinner of the summer at 1886 Café & Bakery. Real Ale fans can expect the brewery's natural, unfiltered beers along with distinctively Driskill culinary pairings from chef Alondra Martinez and pastry chef Kristen Groth. Tue., Aug. 22, 6:30pm. The Driskill Hotel, 604 Brazos, 512/439-1234. $80. driskillhotel.com

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of nonalcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BEE CAVE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. beecavefarmersmarket.com

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Branch Park Pavilion, 2006 Philomena. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com

