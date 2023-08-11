Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Saturday 12

THE YARD'S SUMMER WALKABOUT: CITRUS You know we love the Yard at St. Elmo – and there's no better time to find out why than during one of their popular Walkabouts. This month's party features a theme of "citrus" and brings special treats from St. Elmo Brewing, Vacancy Brewing, Spokesman Coffee, Austin Winery, Still Austin, Texas Sake Co., Patty Palace, and Blue Norther. Sat., Aug. 12, noon-5pm The Yard at St. Elmo, 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. stelmobrewing.com

Sunday 13

EL RAVAL: FLAMENCO NIGHT Join the fun at El Raval for an inclusive Flamenco night featuring dancers Genevieve Guinn and Drea Pacot, guitarist Jose Manuel Tejeda, and cante Celia Corrales. The evening will include two showings alongside El Raval’s regular dinner service from chef Laila Bazahm, with delicious Spanish tapas, cocktails, and wine. Sun., Aug. 13, 7 & 8pm El Raval, 1500 S. Lamar #150, 512/473-2211. elravalatx.com

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET: NATIONAL FARMERS' WEEK Help celebrate National Farmers' Week at this lively TFM shindig in Mueller, with Comedor's Philip Speer workin' the vittles with a live chef demo (10am-noon), music from Frederico, and plenty of fun for the kiddos, too. Sun., Aug. 13, 10am-2pm. Texas Farmers' Market at Mueller, 2006 Philomena. texasfarmersmarket.org

Tuesday 15

1417 FRENCH BISTRO X MOODY TONGUE: BEER PAIRING DINNER The elegant bistro on South First has teamed up with Chicago’s Moody Tongue Culinary Brewery, the only two-Michelin-Star brewery in the world, to host a four-course dinner by chef Noah Thibault. Expect a delightful array of dishes featuring Moody Tongue beers with each course. Tue., Aug. 15, 5pm. 1417 French Bistro, 1417 S. First, 512/551-2430. $150. https://1417frenchbistro.com

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of nonalcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BEE CAVE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. beecavefarmersmarket.com

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Branch Park Pavilion, 2006 Philomena. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com