From the outside, 500 San Marcos looks just like any other older, repurposed redbrick building. There's a bit that's painted white with a logo and some letters, and when you walk through the street entrance, you'll find yourself in an industrial foyer with steps leading to a narrow doorway. Glimpses of wine bottles and tables offer a clue to what you can expect when you head down the stairs, but the clearest invitation comes courtesy of a blue neon sign hung above the door telling you to "Get in Here."

Although the door is a few steps below street level, the high ceilings, white walls, and light wood accents keep Cape Bottle Room, a new wine shop and tasting room in East Austin, from feeling too cavernous. Exposed pipes, whitewashed bricks, and dark metal trim on the shelves give off a factory-loft-meets-new-Nordic aesthetic vibe, and guests can either grab a table or a spot at the sleek marble bar.

Those who are visiting to pick up a bottle or two will find that the shelves are organized by wine type (red, white, sparkling, rosé, orange, and dessert), and the staff will gladly use their encyclopedic knowledge of the inventory to guide you in the right direction. What sets this spot apart from other Austin wine shops, though, is that every single wine offered here comes from the nation of South Africa.

South Africa counts among the 10 largest wine exporters in the world, but you wouldn't know it based on its presence in American wine shops, wine bars, and restaurants. "Most of the people who come in here have never tried South African wine at all," says manager Joe Carrillo. The region's under-the-radar profile gives the space a unique energy, and the team – led by owner Danya Declusin, a seasoned alum of the New York City restaurant world – embraces the chance to introduce guests to these vibrant pours in a stylish and semi-industrial space.

Cape Bottle Room, the United States' only strictly South African wine bar, takes its name from the Western Cape, a province of South Africa that's home to many of the country's most celebrated vineyards. Declusin explained that the Western Cape's location "sandwiched between the Atlantic Ocean and the Indian Ocean" creates a microclimate with coastal breezes and cool enough temperatures to mimic Mediterranean growing conditions. That's why the vineyards in Western Cape regions like Stellenbosch, Swartland, and Paarl have such good luck growing popular European varietals like Chenin Blanc (which South African winemakers call "Steen"), Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah, and Sauvignon Blanc. Another top grape in South Africa that's well represented at Cape Bottle Room is Pinotage, a hybrid of Pinot Noir and Cinsault grapes that results in a bold, fruity, and smoky flavor profile.

South African wine first caught Declusin's attention during a trip to South Africa to visit her brother, who lived there while working for the State Department. "It's such a beautiful place, and I fell in love with it," she says. That first excursion urged the couple to take future trips to Cape Town and the surrounding wine region, and both Declusins, surprised by South African wine's relative lack of recognition in the U.S. wine market, felt inspired to use their travel experiences and hospitality backgrounds to launch a project centered around these remarkable bottles.

When asked why she views South African wines as special and worthy of more stateside attention, Declusin says that this part of the world tends to be ahead of the curve when it comes to new winemaking techniques, styles, and priorities.

"The region as a whole has such a huge focus on sustainability. Many of them partner with the World Wildlife Foundation, and they really focus on maintaining their land," Declusin says, adding that natural wine and organic wine were common in South Africa well before they became a megatrend in the United States. South African vineyards place major emphasis on fair working conditions and on supporting both their own employees and their communities in general, insisting that "they invest [in] the immediate areas where their wineries are in a way that's really beautiful."

In recent years, the South African wine industry's commitment to safe and inclusive working conditions has become a serious priority. South Africa's Wine & Agricultural Ethical Trade Association sets a series of requirements that include gender and racial equity, housing security, fair wage standards, and the freedom to organize; the vast majority of South African wineries that export to the United States have WIETA certification.

However, it's no secret that South Africa has a terrible history of discrimination and racial segregation that has affected all of its national industries. Declusin explains that a big reason why South Africa is still far lesser-known than other large wine regions is the country's decades-long use of apartheid. Nations that rightfully objected to this deplorable practice imposed trade sanctions, and, as a result, South African wineries "were really halted in their development. They had limited access to supplies and weren't able to capitalize on any technological advancements or farming advancements; they were just in a holding pattern."

The abolition of apartheid in the early 1990s opened South Africa up to the rest of the wine world, and it also emphasized the importance of diversity in an industry that, on a worldwide basis, is still dominated by white owners, winemakers, and sommeliers. Declusin and her husband and co-owner Cory pay close attention to representation and inclusion when choosing their importers and the vineyards with which they collaborate.

"I'm always focused on bringing in Black winemakers and [wines] from Black-owned vineyards. I also love focusing on female-owned businesses. We've actually just started communicating with a new importer whose sole focus is female-owned and Black-owned wineries in South Africa," says Declusin.

When it comes to choosing bottles to feature for her ambitious wine project, Declusin likes to do as much on-the-ground research as possible, taking the call for this story while on a scouting trip near Cape Town. She says that she and Cory have tasted every wine that they serve and sell. She also takes referrals for new wineries from spots that are already on her radar: "I'd go to wineries [in the Western Cape] and they'd say, 'Oh, you should go see our friends down the road.' It was an easy process of one local winery recommending another local winery, and we grew from that. The wine community there is smallish, they really support each other, and they're all so knowledgeable."

Cape Bottle Room changes its wines out regularly to suit the season and to keep its lists current, and its skilled group of buyers, managers, and bartenders proves eager to learn as much as they can about South African wines and to provide educational guidance to guests whenever it's needed or wanted.

When asked about the location of her wine shop, Declusin says she chose it because "it's really walkable, and it has a strong community vibe." She also acknowledged that the wine world can involve a lot of gatekeeping and strong opinions on how to do things the "right" way. "I want people to drink wine without worrying about prestige or working too hard to pinpoint the flavors and aromas. Even though we do serve some 'fancy' bottles, it shouldn't be that serious. Wine should be fun" and enjoyed in a space that's "inviting and warm."

At the bar, you can order full bottles, glasses à la carte, or tasting flights with three or four selections chosen by the team, who are happy to share their knowledge with guests. Bites currently consist of cheese and charcuterie boards with accouterments; Cape Bottle Room partners with Antonelli's for their cheeses and breads. Louis Cloete of South African Foods produces biltong (a South African type of meat jerky) and droëwors (spiced and dried sausage sticks) that serve as "charcuterie."

"I want [Cape Bottle Room] to feel welcoming," Declusin says, and that intention is clear with every choice that went into creating this chic, comfortable, and thoughtful destination where discerning wine fans and wine newcomers alike can participate in a one-of-a-kind experience that's unique to Austin.

Cape Bottle Room